The oldest known DNA paints a picture of the once fertile Arctic region

In permafrost on the northern edge of Greenland, scientists have discovered the oldest known fragments of DNA, providing an unusual insight into an unusual ancient ecosystem.

The The genetic material dates back at least 2 million years – nearly twice the age of the massive Siberian DNA that carried previous record. and samples, described reported Wednesday in Nature, it came from more than 135 different species.

Together, they showed that an area just 600 miles from the North Pole was once covered in a forest of poplar and birch trees and inhabited by mastodons. The forests were also home to caribou and arctic hares. And the warm coastal waters teemed with horseshoe crabs, a species today that cannot be found farther north in Maine.

Independent experts hailed the study as a major advance.

“It’s almost magical to be able to deduce such a complete picture of an ancient ecosystem from small fragments of preserved DNA,” said Beth Shapiro, a paleoanthropologist at the University of California, Santa Cruz.