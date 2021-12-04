The Omicron variant has been identified in 38 countries, and the IMF is concerned about growth

Progress seems inevitable. The ever-increasing number of countries is reporting cases of variance Corona virus Omigron At the moment, the World Health Organization says it is unaware of any dangerous events, but is concerned about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reviewing its global growth forecast.

More than a week after the announcement of its discovery in South Africa, this new variant has been identified in 38 countries and is causing panic waves on the planet, with many countries pushing to tighten their health measures but closing their borders. IMF Executive Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that by spreading too quickly, Omicron could “shake hope” and “make downward corrections to our October forecasts for global growth.”

At the same time, the Govt-19 epidemic continues to wreak havoc in some countries: according to its statistical system, Russia recorded nearly 75,000 deaths in October alone, the worst in the country to date. 145 million people. The epidemic killed a total of 520,000 people there.

12 cases in France, 109 cases in Europe

The European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) reported 109 cases on Friday afternoon across the European Economic Area (EU and Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein).

In France, 12 cases have been identified, and according to health officials, the United States is counting 10 percent of them, including two patients who did not go abroad, indicating that the outbreaks are now local.

Australia announced the first three cases in Sydney on Friday, despite a ban on foreigners entering its territory and restrictions on flights to South Africa. Spain discovered its first local pollution, and the 62-year-old vaccinated man did not travel. Tunisia and Mexico announced the first cases on Friday.

In October, the IMF had already lowered its forecast for global GDP growth to 5.9% this year, especially due to random vaccination worldwide. According to UN statistics, 65% of people in developed countries have received at least one Kovid-19 vaccine, compared with only 7% in less developed countries.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (IFRC), told AFP that the origin of the variation was “the ultimate proof” of the risk of inequality.

Many are unknown

While the new variant appears to be highly contagious, World Health Organization (WHO) spokeswoman Christian Lindmeyer explained on Friday that he had “no information available to report omicron-related deaths.”

As more and more countries are testing for the new variant, he said, “we have more cases, more information and – although I do not believe – probably deaths.”

The WHO considers the global spread of this variant to be “possible”, especially according to a South African study, and the risk of catching covid-19 again. Three times as important With more omega than beta and delta types.

In South Africa, the new variant is already prevalent, and health officials have announced the peak of child pollution, without knowing whether it is linked to Omicron.

New layer controls

Variants of the Covit-19 have never caused such panic since the appearance of the delta, now dominating and already highly contagious. Around the world, announcements of drastic measures and travel restrictions are on the rise.

After Austria, Germany is moving towards compulsory vaccination, and the law in this direction will be examined by Parliament by the end of this year. The Irish government announced new restrictions on Friday evening, reducing the deadline for Greece to receive a third drug, including the closure of nightclubs from December 7 to January 9.

Switzerland will abolish mandatory segregation at the country’s gateway for those vaccinated on Saturday, but will tighten testing requirements. In Asia, following the announcement of Singapore’s two cases, Malaysia and Sri Lanka registered the first cases on Friday, each time from travelers returning from Africa.

Various laboratories, including Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech and Novavax, have expressed confidence in the ability to develop a vaccine against Omicron. Russia has also been targeting this variant specifically in its version of Sputnik V.