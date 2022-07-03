The Palestinian Authority sends a bullet to the United States: NPR

Caption switch Ahmed El Gharbaly/AFP via Getty Images Ahmed El Gharbaly/AFP via Getty Images

The Palestinian Authority said it fired the bullet at US officials that killed prominent Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

There was no immediate comment from the US embassy in Jerusalem and Israeli officials.

Although several external investigations suggest The Israeli army killed herIsrael has said it cannot determine the facts until the Palestinians present the bullet for a joint forensic investigation, and the United States has been calling on the Palestinians and Israelis to share evidence.

After the refusal to hand the bullet to Israel, the Palestinian attorney general Says His office gave the bullet to US officials but refuses to hand it over to Israeli officials.

A Palestinian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NPR that a bullet exchange was agreed in a phone call Thursday between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abu Akleh family NPR . says They are concerned and concerned about the news of the transfer of the bullet to US officials.

that they He was calling for a US-led investigationBut now they say no official has told them who will examine the bullet, and they have doubts that the process will lead to accountability.