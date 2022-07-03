July 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Palestinian Authority sends a bullet to the United States: NPR

The Palestinian Authority sends a bullet to the United States: NPR

Frank Tomlinson July 3, 2022 2 min read

Archimandrite Abdullah July, parish priest of the Melkite Roman Catholic Church in Ramallah, speaks during a memorial service in June for the late Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Okla. The Palestinian Authority says it showed US officials the bullet that killed Abu Okla.

Ahmed El Gharbaly/AFP via Getty Images


Hide caption

Caption switch

Ahmed El Gharbaly/AFP via Getty Images

Archimandrite Abdullah July, parish priest of the Melkite Roman Catholic Church in Ramallah, speaks during a memorial service in June for the late Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Okla. The Palestinian Authority says it showed US officials the bullet that killed Abu Okla.

Ahmed El Gharbaly/AFP via Getty Images

The Palestinian Authority said it fired the bullet at US officials that killed prominent Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

There was no immediate comment from the US embassy in Jerusalem and Israeli officials.

Although several external investigations suggest The Israeli army killed herIsrael has said it cannot determine the facts until the Palestinians present the bullet for a joint forensic investigation, and the United States has been calling on the Palestinians and Israelis to share evidence.

Al Jazeera's Sherine Abu Akleh was killed while covering an Israeli raid

After the refusal to hand the bullet to Israel, the Palestinian attorney general Says His office gave the bullet to US officials but refuses to hand it over to Israeli officials.

A Palestinian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NPR that a bullet exchange was agreed in a phone call Thursday between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

See also  Wordle 351 June 5 Daily Tips: Can't solve Wordle today? Three guides to help find an answer | Games | entertainment

Abu Akleh family NPR . says They are concerned and concerned about the news of the transfer of the bullet to US officials.

that they He was calling for a US-led investigationBut now they say no official has told them who will examine the bullet, and they have doubts that the process will lead to accountability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

At least five killed in a 6.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of the Gulf of Iran

July 2, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Taliban supreme leader pays rare visit to Kabul, warns foreigners against meddling in Afghanistan – state media

July 2, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

The Pentagon: Ukraine is using a missile system to strike Russian command posts

July 2, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Behind-the-scenes update on Edge’s WWE comeback and Money In the Bank dark teaser

July 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA launches the Artemis 1 mission on the moon from the launch pad (photos)

July 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Alexander Volkanovsky beats Max Holloway with unanimous decision to retain featherweight title at UFC 276

July 3, 2022 Joy Love
8 min read

Monthly news from Susan Miller – July 2022

July 3, 2022 Len Houle