This image of Perseverance’s backshell sitting upright on the surface of Jezero Crater was collected from an altitude of 26 feet (8 meters) by NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its 26th flight at Mars on April 19, 2022.

The Perseverance rover on Mars films the debris of its landing

On Mars, a unique kind of “weed” rolls across the plains of Mars.

These weeds are not plants – they are bits of debris from the entry, descent and landing (EDL) devices of NASA’s Perseverance Vehicle. Percy came across many of these remains, and photographed them so that engineers could study them.

