The photo of this armed Ukrainian woman, with the lollipop in her mouth, went around the world

A fascinating film. On the window sill of a dilapidated house, a 9-year-old girl, wearing a lollipop in her mouth and braids in Ukrainian colors, holds a weapon while waiting for the Russian army. This is not a fighter, but a platform.

It is noteworthy, however, that in a few days, this photo went viral and was retweeted by the former Polish president. Council of EuropeDiscovered by Donald Dusk, Hafost.

A tweet with the headline: “Do not tell him that severe sanctions will cost Europe more!”

But contrary to what it suggests, this film does not refer to a child soldier.

Do not tell her that strict sanctions will be too expensive for Europe! pic.twitter.com/dJUGPMzPZX – Donald Dusk (onaldonaldtuskEPP) March 11, 2022

Similarly, it took some time Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24As the author of this photo explained, the father of the girl is no one else.

Shows ‘how Ukraine will be’

The author, Oleksii Kyrychenko, is an engineer from Kiev and above all a photographer. Two days before the confrontation began, he decided to stage his own 9-year-old daughter.

On Facebook, this father says he “wants to show how it can be Ukraine In the recent future “. However, the man insists that his daughter did not know how to use the weapon and that what was in the photo was not explicitly mounted.

This photo was posted on Facebook shortly after the start of the war against Russia. “I posted the photo on the Ukrainian Facebook group of cactus enthusiasts,” says Oleksi Krychenko. “Suddenly she went all over the world and became a monument,” he said.

Moreover, this father would like to point out that this photo allowed the world to see the “real face of the Russian invasion”. Nevertheless, the photo of her daughter was quickly censored from all the Facebook pages where she was able to post it, due to their administrator being a Russian citizen.