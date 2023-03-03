The physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered is now available in Europe and Japan

Last month, Nintendo surprised Switch owners by dropping shade for Metroid Prime Remastered. While fans in North America didn’t have to wait long for a physical copy, many outside of that region were told to wait until March 3 if they were looking for this version exclusively.

Fortunately, that day has arrived and that means that Metroid fans across Europe, Japan, and other places like Australia and New Zealand can now get their hands on a hard copy of the game.

If you haven’t already pre-ordered and are worried about securing a copy before stock runs out, you may not have to worry. Nintendo told Nintendo Life earlier this week that it will do “everything” it can to meet strong demand for the product. We hope this applies to regions outside the US as well.

“We will do everything we can to meet the strong demand for the product. Please continue to check major retailers for availability. if it was Metroid Prime Remastered The game is being sold at various retail locations in the US, and we will be working on making more units available as soon as possible.”

This statement was originally provided to us in response to speculators attacking the physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered at a higher price.

You can learn more about where to buy the physical edition of Metroid Prime Remastered in our Buyer’s Guide – it even comes with a reversible cover. And of course, if you just want to play the game without the hassle of finding a physical copy, you can always purchase the digital copy from the Switch eShop.