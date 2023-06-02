The Pirates trade Robert Stephenson to the Rays for Alika Williams, and she’s a potential flu prospect

PITTTSBURG (Reuters) – Major league sources confirmed that the Pirates on Friday traded reliever Robert Stephenson to the Rays for minor league outfielder Alika Williams. the athlete.

In 42 games with Double-A Montgomery, Williams, 24, hit 0.37/.314/.417 with five home runs. A first-round pick in 2020 from Arizona State, Williams can play shortstop and second base.

Stephenson, 30, has posted a 5.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 18 outings this season. He missed the start of spring training due to a sore elbow and started the season on the injured list.

What does this mean for hackers?

Williams is a plus-sized defender mired in a short-punching impasse with the Rays. He’s a contact hitter but has a 20 percent strikeout rate and doesn’t drive the ball very aggressively.

Player Mark Mathias was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, and Williams was assigned to Indy.

Meanwhile, Double-A Altoona is sorely lacking in forwards. Andres Alvarez is out after accidentally cutting his finger with a kitchen knife, Drew Magee serves a three-game suspension and Domingo Lipa returns to IL on Thursday. Natural center fielder Matt Gorski made his first professional start at second base Thursday night in the Curve’s 9-8 win over Binghamton.

When Altoona returns to full strength, Liover Peguero may be slated to move to Triple-A Indianapolis. According to Peguero, the Buccaneers’ No. 8 player the athleteKeith Law, hits .256/.337/.403.

For the past two weeks, Pejero has been biting the ball. “They haven’t started to back off yet, but they will soon,” Pejirou said with a smile.

What does this mean for x-rays?

Tampa Bay needs the bullpen’s help in a big way. Over the past month, the Rays’ relief team has posted the highest ERA (6.08), second-highest xFIP (4.94) and worst K/BB (1.80) in the majors.

Stevenson has things swinging and missing them. After being claimed waivers by the Rockies last August, he averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings pitched with the Pirates. However, he has allowed 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched this season and there are questions about his durability.

(Photo by Robert Stephenson: Charles LeClaire / USA Today)