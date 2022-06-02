The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth: Seven Decades in Pictures

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth IICelebrating 70 years of her accession to the British throne is above all a tribute to one of history’s greatest acts of fortitude.

Her reign spanned virtually throughout the post-World War II era, bearing witness to cultural upheaval from The Beatles to Brexit, technological advances from wireless radio to Zoom, and political leaders from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson.

From sepia color photos of her coronation in 1953 to her emotional televised address to a nation in the grip of a pandemic in 2020, the Queen has been ever present in British life for as long as most Britons are alive.

Her victories – history-making visits to South Africa and Ireland – lifted the country. Her grief – the charged days after Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris, or the isolation imposed by Covid over her grief for her late husband Prince Philip – has become the grief of the nation.