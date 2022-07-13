The playoff race has begun

Decryption – After the Conservative MPs’ first vote, on Wednesday, they have just six candidates on track.

Correspondent in London

The playoffs have begun in this summer’s most unexpected tournament for Englishmen. They had eight candidates lined up on the starting line to win Boris Johnson. At the end of the first day of voting to decide between them, only six remained.

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and new president Nadim Zahavi were kicked out after failing to secure the necessary support from 30 MPs to pass the first round. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak led with 88 votes, followed by Secretary of State for International Trade Benny Mordant (67 votes) and Foreign Minister Liz Truss (50 votes).

The other three qualifiers are Kemi Patenoch, Tom Dugentat and Suella Braverman. A second round will be organized this Thursday, and others will be held in the following days until only two candidates remain (the last eliminated…