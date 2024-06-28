The Pompeian trilobite preserves fascinating fossils in volcanic ash

Hundreds of millions of years ago, trilobites could be found all over the Earth. Covered in hard exoskeletons, these animals left behind countless fossils for today’s paleontologists to study. Despite all those preserved shells, scientists have been unable to understand certain aspects of trilobite anatomy after centuries of study, especially the soft internal structures of ancient arthropods.

But a group of trilobite fossils buried in volcanic ash in Morocco may provide the best glimpse yet of the fragmented mariners. In a research paper published Thursday in the journal SciencesResearchers describe a group of trilobites that fossilized in a manner similar to the Roman Pompeii that were frozen dead by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Abdel Razzaq Al-Albani, a geologist at the University of Poitiers in France, led the excavations that resulted in the discovery of the new fossils in the High Atlas Mountains in 2015. During the Cambrian period 510 million years ago, the area was a shallow marine environment surrounded by volcanoes. One of these eruptions left a cream-colored layer of fine-grained volcanic ash in which the trilobites fossilized.