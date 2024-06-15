The Pope to comedians: Help us dream of a better world

Pope Francis meets with more than 100 comedians from around the world, encouraging them to cheer people up and help people see reality in all its contradictions.

Written by Christopher Wells

Comedians are among the most beloved and lauded entertainers because they “possess and cultivate the gift of making people laugh,” Pope Francis said Friday morning.

With so much “bleak news”, in the midst of public and personal crises, comedians are able to spread “serenity and a smile”, and are among the few who can speak “to completely different people, from different generations and different cultures”. Backgrounds.”

Specifically, the Pope said that “laughter is contagious,” able to “break down social barriers and create bonds,” noting that comedians remind us that “fun and laughter are essential to human life.”

A precious gift

Pope Francis told comedians that they possess a “precious gift” that can spread peace “in hearts and among peoples, helping us to overcome difficulties and overcome daily pressures.”

His Holiness the Pope went on to highlight another “miracle” of comedians, which is the ability to make people smile even when addressing serious issues. He told them: “You condemn abuses of power, give voice to forgotten positions, highlight violations, and point out inappropriate behavior… but without spreading panic, terror, anxiety or fear.”

Make God smile

Taking Sophia’s cue, Pope Francis noted that in creation, “divine wisdom exercised your art for the benefit of no one but God himself, the first spectator in history,” with God delighting in the works he had made.

“Remember this,” he told the comedians. “When you can put clever smiles on the lips of even one spectator, you make God smile too.”

Never “against” anyone

He emphasized that thinking and speaking with a sense of humor helps us understand and feel human nature. The Pope said that humor “does not offend, insult, or condemn people for their mistakes.” Unlike other forms of communication, he said, humor “is never ‘against’ anyone, but is always inclusive and proactive, evoking openness, sympathy and empathy.”

In fact, the Pope said: “We can even laugh at God, just as we play and joke with those we love.” But he said this must be done without offending the religious feelings of believers, especially the poor.

Dreaming of a better world

Pope Francis concluded his speech by blessing the attendees and their art. “Continue making people happy, especially those who find it difficult to look at life with hope,” he said. “Help us, with a smile, to see reality with its contradictions, and dream of a better world!”