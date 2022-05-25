The Quantum Internet is an inch closer with advances in remote data transmission

Traditional computers perform calculations by processing “bits” of information, with each bit containing either a 1 or a 0. Harnessing the peculiar behavior of quantum mechanics, a quantum bit, or qubit, can store a combination of 1 and 0 — a bit like how A spinning coin holds the tantalizing possibility that it will either appear as a head or a tail when it finally falls on the table.

This means that two qubits can hold four values ​​at once, three qubits can hold eight, four can hold 16 and so on. As the number of quantum qubits grows, a quantum computer becomes more and more powerful.

Researchers believe these devices could one day speed up the creation of new drugs, making energy advances in artificial intelligence and Hacking encryption that protects computers vital to national security. All over the world, governments, academic labs, startups, and tech giants are spending billions of dollars exploring technology.

In 2019, Google announce That its hardware has reached what scientists call “quantum supremacy,” meaning it can perform an experimental task that was impossible with conventional computers. But most experts believe it will be at least several more years before a quantum computer can do something useful that you can’t do with another machine.

Part of the challenge is that a qubit breaks, or ‘disassembles’, if you read information from it – it becomes a regular bit capable of holding only 0 or 1 but not both. But by linking many qubits together and developing ways to guard against decoherence, scientists hope to build powerful yet practical machines.

Ultimately, ideally, these networks would be joined to networks that can send information between nodes, allowing it to be used from anywhere, just as cloud computing services from the likes of Google and Amazon make processing power widely available today.