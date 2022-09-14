The Queen: Body language expert reveals the feelings of members of the royal family in the dismal state of lying

A body language expert said all women of the royal family showed their grief in different ways as they attended the state lie service on Wednesday for Queen Elizabeth II.

On the bleakest day since the Queen’s death, Kate, Princess of Wales, looked silently sad as she followed the coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall by car.

She was joined by Sophie, Countess of Wessex – who had swallowed her tears – and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who adopted a “pitch-perfect expression” as they joined their husbands and other members of the royal family to serve in the historic hall.

According to body language expert Judy James, the royals have appeared as stylists like flying geese for this look, walking in a very formal formation.

The Queen’s coffin was draped in royal standard and adorned with the Imperial State’s priceless shimmering crown on a purple velvet pillow and a white wreath for the procession in the lying state.

William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, once again put aside their ongoing feud and stood by each other as they escorted their beloved grandmother to the Houses of Parliament.

Ms James told the MailOnline that the official procedures for the occasion were only broken for a brief moment when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan “stretched out their arms to hold hands as they walked off duty behind William and Kate”.

She said, “This gesture seemed very necessary to both of them and they were the only spouses who recognized each other and walked out of the formation. We have seen how they are currently using this hand lock as something from their emotional life line.

Meghan was using it to gently rub Harry’s hand with her thumb in a gesture of reassurance in Windsor and it was likely used as a mutual support system here today.

As the procession traveled through the nation’s capital, Mrs. James said: “There were very large spatial gaps between them. [the Royals]so there is no interaction of any kind, which means they all appeared alone and lost in thought.

Even the wives who followed in their cars seemed to be silent, both verbally and nonverbally. Kate sat next to Camilla in a sad pose and Sophie sat lost in a sad reflection next to Meghan.

When Kate entered the palace hall, she looked sad and silent as Sophie, with some heavy swallowing, crowded lips and narrow eyes suggesting she was about to cry.

There were no signs of socializing at all until they lined up to introduce pairs.

While other members of the royal family maintained their air of silent formality, Harry and Meghan bridged the gap between them. Their arm and hand gestures indicated that they could not wait to return to literal touch again and instead of waiting for their torso touching before clasping their hands, they extended their arms to return to their distinctive ritual of closeness and comfort.

the late king She arrived at Westminster Hall 38 minutes later at 3 p.m. – where she was placed on the catwalk – with her crown, orb, and scepter on top.

The Queen will lie there for five nights until her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The procession poignantly passed the statue of the Queen’s parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, which overlooks the mall.

The Imperial State tiara, which the Queen wore on the way back to Buckingham Palace after her coronation, shimmered in broad daylight as crowds held their phones aloft to capture the scenes.

James noted that “Harry and William walked side by side behind the coffin this time, rather than walking with Peter Phillips between them as was necessary during Philip’s funeral.” They both carried a poker-like face as they walked, especially William, who was fully dressed.

Harry’s body language was a little less formal, and there was a moment when the coffin was lifted from the carriage he rolled a little shoulder as if he wished he could help carry it himself.

Inside the palace, wives walked to join their husbands even though the formation was official with huge gaps between them.

Standing alone and not in uniform, Andrew seemed to use his height to stand sternly as if he had always been of interest, with his raised chin and mouth clenched and frowning indicating a desire to be seen as obedient.

“Anne still couldn’t keep her eyes off the coffin, as if she was watching and guarding her mother until the last moment,” said Mrs. James, noting Charles Kahn as one sign of “complete grief”.

“Charles was seen making a small gesture of utter sadness when his mouth suddenly stretched out to his side and his jaw opened slightly,” she said.

As the royal family advanced, guns fired every minute into Hyde Park, while Parliament’s famous Big Ben bell also rang with a 60-second interval.

From left, British actress Camilla, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended a mass to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall.

The crowd stood in quiet silence as they watched the procession but then burst into spontaneous applause as it passed. Some threw flowers.

Several senior members of the royal family, including Charles’ wife Camilla, now queen consort, Kate, William’s wife and now Princess of Wales, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, traveled by car.

Mrs James said of the Countess of Wessex: “Sophie got into the car with Megan, but it seems that Sophie is still not very happy with the conversation or the polite chat.”

Almost impossible to recognize in her sadness, her mouth remained clenched, her head tilted and her eyes staring in a reflexive gesture.

Meanwhile, it was the first time we had properly seen Kate, Ms James said. Kate’s facial features suggest great sadness and tears appeared.

Her eyes looked narrow as if she was crying, and her lips were bound in a gesture of restraint. But some deep swallowing suggests tears may have been nearby.

Meanwhile, Megan managed to strike the “perfect expression” for the occasion.

According to James, “Meghan has adopted a rather perfect expression of someone who records grief and sympathy for the family.”

“She kept her head and a polite but gentle-looking smile on her face, while her eyebrows were asymmetrically chiseled to register this sympathy for the sadness around her. ”