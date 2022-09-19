The Queen was buried at Windsor

The Queen’s funeral follows a carefully prepared process. Here is the program, in local time, you need to add one hour to get French time.

· 10:35 am (Thus 11:35 a.m. in France): The coffin is carried from the catafalque, a stately platform on which it rests, to the gun carriage waiting in front of the north door of Westminster Hall. At 10:44 a.m. the Royal Navy Gun Carriage departed for a short procession to Westminster Abbey pulled by 142 sailors.

· 10:52: The coffin arrives at the west door of Westminster Abbey, followed by the Queen’s eldest son and heir, King Charles III, and other members of the royal family. The coffin is carried from a gun carriage into the building.

· 11:00 p.m: The state funeral begins, conducted by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle. The sermon will be delivered by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, who is the formal head of British sovereignty.

· 11:55 am (Approximately): A two-minute silence continues across the UK. The ceremony then concludes with the National Anthem and musical lamentation.

· 12:15 p.mThe coffin is pulled from the gun carriage towards Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, near Buckingham Palace, followed by the royal family and procession, accompanied by the sound of Big Ben and cannons.

· 1:00 p.m (approximate): The coffin arrives at Wellington Arch and is then placed in the Royal Carriage for the journey to Windsor.

· 3:06 p.m: Entering the “Long Walk”, a straight path of over 4 kilometers leading to Windsor Castle. At 3.40pm the King and senior members of the royal family join the procession on foot from Windsor Castle’s Great Court Quadrangle before stopping at the chapel at 3.53pm.

· 4:00 p.m: The funeral begins at Saint-Georges Chapel in the presence of members of the royal family and the 15 prime ministers of the kingdoms who exercised head of state alongside the British sovereign. After about 45 minutes, the coffin descends into the royal crypt.

· 7:30 p.m: A private burial takes place at the King George VI Memorial in St George’s Chapel. The Queen relaxes with her husband Prince Philip.