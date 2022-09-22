September 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Ravens have a perfect presence at Thursday's training, and Lamar Jackson is back in full action

The Ravens have a perfect presence at Thursday’s training, and Lamar Jackson is back in full action

Joy Love September 23, 2022 1 min read

The Ravens have a perfect presence in their practice Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

Lamar Jackson did not wear an arm sleeve and returned to throw the ball as a full participant after being restricted with a right elbow problem on Wednesday.

“It was a really good day, and it really connected with what we’re working on,” said attack coordinator Greg Roman. “Just another positive day for him, another step forward. He’s really on a very good track at the moment, so we just have to keep going.”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) and wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (concussion) are back on the training field with limited capacity. Humphrey was doing sprints and seemed to be moving well.

And in other positive news, Ronnie Stanley trains for a left tackle on Thursday for the first time since returning two weeks ago. He was going every day. The same goes for Nick Boyle, whose coach John Harbaugh said he has a “good chance” to play in his first game on Sunday.

Veterans Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell and Justin Houston are back on the field after days off.

Safety Patriots started Kyle Duggar (knee) and Jacoby Myers (knee) who leads the wide receiver both did not train for the second day in a row.

See also  Detroit Lions 2022 List Sale: The 5 Biggest Surprises

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Celtics’ Ime Udoka faces suspension for ‘inappropriate and consensual’ relationship with an employee, reports say

September 22, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Day by day Justin Herbert QB ‘feels more comfortable,’ says Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley

September 22, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Royal family sacked Dayton Moore as head of baseball operations

September 22, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Water in asteroid dust may provide clues to the origin of life on Earth | space

September 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The Ravens have a perfect presence at Thursday’s training, and Lamar Jackson is back in full action

September 23, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

Apple has successfully solved iPhone 14 problems, and it doesn’t make sense

September 23, 2022 Len Houle
5 min read

Trump’s legal troubles are getting worse without the protection of the presidency

September 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson