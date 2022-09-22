The Ravens have a perfect presence at Thursday’s training, and Lamar Jackson is back in full action

The Ravens have a perfect presence in their practice Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 game against the New England Patriots.

Lamar Jackson did not wear an arm sleeve and returned to throw the ball as a full participant after being restricted with a right elbow problem on Wednesday.

“It was a really good day, and it really connected with what we’re working on,” said attack coordinator Greg Roman. “Just another positive day for him, another step forward. He’s really on a very good track at the moment, so we just have to keep going.”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh) and wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (concussion) are back on the training field with limited capacity. Humphrey was doing sprints and seemed to be moving well.

And in other positive news, Ronnie Stanley trains for a left tackle on Thursday for the first time since returning two weeks ago. He was going every day. The same goes for Nick Boyle, whose coach John Harbaugh said he has a “good chance” to play in his first game on Sunday.

Veterans Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell and Justin Houston are back on the field after days off.