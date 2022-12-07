The Red Sox meet with agent Scott Boras, but no progress is made on Xander Bogaerts

“They and Xander have been together for years,” Porras said.

And so I continued a slow-moving process that included the four-time Red Sox and All-Star, who Boras said he has now personally met with representatives from several teams, including several owners. The Sox did not have a face-to-face meeting with Bogaerts during his free agency.

SAN DIEGO – On Monday night, the Red Sox met with agent Scott Boras and discussed free-shortstop agent Xander Bogaerts. But according to a source familiar with the conversation, no progress has been made toward reaching an agreement.

As Monday’s conversation indicated, the team is still engaged in talks about the short hiatus. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Blum said Monday that retaining Bogart remains the team’s priority offseason, but the team has always expected Bogaerts to fully explore his free agent market before making any decision about his future.

Is this approach too negative?

“I don’t know their strategy. I don’t know their strategy,” Boras said during a 30-minute media session. “Red Sox, they kind of have four-star ownership. These guys have proven over time that they win and keep winning. . . I think everyone around them understands that Sox without the “X” are So-So.”

Get 108 stitches A newscast on all things baseball from the Red Sox reporters at the Globe, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason.

Bloom expressed his amusement at Borras’ wordplay, but disagreed with the agent’s assessment.

“We think we’ll be good,” Bloom said. “Hopefully with Xander. We really do. If that doesn’t work out, we’re still intent on being a playoff-caliber team.”

Scott Boras represents both Xander Bogaerts and fellow free agent Carlos Correa. Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press

However, the possibility of Bogaerts leaving is becoming increasingly real as the offseason progresses. Boras Describe a market in which multiple teams presented multiple offers to its short-term clients (Bogarts and Carlos Correa) In Latter Days. And through his meetings with other potential bidders, Boras said Bogaerts has developed increasing comfort with a range of teams.

“Zander has now had the opportunity to exercise his right as a free agent. He has met a range of teams, and has seen who he is in the eyes of the many opponents he has played against. I think it has been a very comprehensive process, which has given him a greater understanding of who he is in the world. Baseball.” “He has also learned the approaches of many teams and owners. The owners who met him were really impressed, and he is with them. It’s been a real learning for him in the last month or so.”

Interestingly, while Porras said all his discussions with other teams have revolved around signing Bogaerts as a shortstop for 2023, the agent has identified the versatility of potential future locations as one of the 30-year-old’s selling points.

“Xander’s strengths are OPS. He has elite bat-to-ball skills. I think Xander ages really well in this game because of his ballplaying skills, because of his multi-position abilities to play third and second base and his arm strength,” said Boras. Xander hits a lot of drive lines at Fenway. Many of them will be at home elsewhere. for him [slugging]His rule is true qualities for anyone who plays on dirt.”

Porras noted that if another team pushes for a deal with Bogaerts or any of his players, the former team will not give the player one last chance to outbid their rival.

“We’re not the conformist type. Teams tell us they have to confirm,” Porras said. “We never back down from reaching an agreement with any team and we certainly don’t give market advantage to anyone. Otherwise, I think the free agent’s right would be weakened if I did.”

Alex Speier can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @tweet. Peter Abraham can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @tweet.