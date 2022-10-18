The redesigned iPad and M2 iPad Pro will almost certainly come today

Update 11:00AM ET: Apple released a new Apple TV 4K with an A15 chip and lower price, the M2 iPad Pro, and completely redesigned the iPad at a higher price of $449. Stay tuned to Macworld.com for details.

As the days get closer in October, we’re all wondering the same thing: When will all these rumors of new Apple devices come out? We may have our answer in the name of Mark Gorman from Bloomberg That first releases could arrive “within days”. In a follow-up tweet on Monday, he reported that they would be arriving Tuesday morning.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Apple Store shuts down, usually a sure sign that new products are on the way. In addition, a somewhat cryptic tweet shared by Tim Cook used the phrase “the possibilities are endless” and the hashtag “TakeNote” that displays the colorful Apple logo when used. The tweet accompanies a colorful animated image of a person repeatedly pressing the screen to zoom in with their rainbow doodles. It features the song “Go On” by Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, which includes the phrase “Something’s Comin” around the turn, something buried in the script. “

It’s almost certainly a nod to the iPad and Apple Pencil. The 10th generation iPad is rumored to finally include support for the second generation Apple Pencil, which has a matte finish and a flat design with magnetic charging. The first generation pencil is still changing with the Lightning port.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple first plans to release updates for it iPad Pro And the Entry-level iPad lines. The iPad Pro will look like the current models that haven’t changed since 2018 but will bring more performance with the M2 chip. There are also rumors that the new iPad Pro could feature wireless charging and MagSafe, but screen sizes and other specifications are expected to remain the same, including screen differences between the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, as confirmed in Tweet by Ross Young View supply chain consultants.

The 10th generation iPad is said to see a much bigger change, with a larger 10.5-inch screen, flat bezels, and USB-C. There are conflicting rumors about how dramatic the redesign will be – you might lose the home button entirely – and Gorman says only that the new model will be “the most important update to this line in several years”. A Twitter user discovered a new case for the iPad 2022 at Target that says the new tablet will support the second generation Apple Pencil.

Gurman’s follow-up tweet confirmed that “days” actually means days and that the iPads will arrive Tuesday morning, likely at 8:30 AM ET. Gorman says so too iPadOS 16.1 It won’t arrive until the week of October 24, so the new iPads likely won’t ship until next Friday, October 28.

Apple also reportedly has a series of new Macs ready for release this month, including M2 updates from Mac mini And the 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro. They could arrive next week with macOS Monterey or land in early November.