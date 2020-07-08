The Reject Shop gives Kmart a run for its money with VERY chic new homewares range

The Reject Shop has been quietly offering interior enthusiasts a chic homewares range with remarkably affordable price tags that rivals Kmart.

The Australian discount chain experienced a huge increase in sales, driven by shoppers panic-buying during the coronavirus crisis – making it one of a few retailers to flourish during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, broker Morgan Stanley predicted the retailer’s stock in shares could climb from $300million to $3billion over the next decade.

And it’s not hard to see why the retailer has become one of the most successful budget chains, which has 351 stores across Australia, in recent months.

The Reject Shop has been offering a range of homeware items with remarkably affordable price tags that rivals Kmart. One mother purchased a $12 white and $9 brown vases that looks considerably more expensive than its affordable price tags

Many shoppers have been able to re-organised their entire pantry using canisters and pantry labels from the discount store. Prices for canisters range between $3.50 and $5

Another customer found a stylish clock for $14, which she included to her minimalist interior

Shoppers have been styling their homes with bargain buys from The Reject Shop including furniture, décor, dining, kitchen and storage units.

Many have shared pictures of their home transformations on social media, as they revealed the products they can’t get enough of.

Bargain hunters said they have found items for a fraction of the price – including cushions from 50 cents, mugs from $1, dinnerware from $3 and even a sausage roll maker from $29.

Other shoppers revealed they were able to re-organise their entire pantry cupboards, using canisters and $4 food labels from The Reject Shop.

‘Sorry Kmart but I much rather The Reject Shop pantry labels. Kmart labels only have half of the herbs and spices needed whereas The Reject Shop has dozen extras, plus they’re easier to read on the larger jars,’ one shopper said.

Interior enthusiasts have been styling their homes using budget items such as this rug (pictured above) from The Reject Shop

One bargain hunter found these cushions from the budget store for just 50 cents each

The Reject Shop has been offering its customers $29 sausage roll makers long before Kmart

One shopper used food containers from The Reject Shop to re-organise her pantry ingredients. The modular containers come in a variety of sizes, including 110mL, 230mL and 250mL for $3 each, 530mL and 800mL for $4, 1.07L for $5 and 1.6L for $6

Another added: ‘Spent time doing some more organising in the pantry. How good is being organised? White containers and clear containers as well as the spice jars are all from The Reject Shop.’

One mother created the ultimate ‘medicine cabinet’ using three five-drawer cabinets she found from the store for just $15 each.

‘I decided it was time to re-organise my medicine cupboard,’ she said.

‘While I already had this system in place it still requires some maintenance like all spaces you organise.

One mother created the ultimate ‘medicine cabinet’ using the storage boxes with drawers she found from the store. The five drawer cabinet cost $15 each

One woman found a $39 metal floor lamp from the discount retailer for her living space

Another shopper purchased this ‘gorgeous little mantle clock’ for just $14 from the retailer

‘I went through and grouped the categories back together, discarded any out of date items and made sure labels were still relevant for the categories.’

One mother said she was quite impressed with her new stylish vases that looks considerably more expensive than its affordable price tags.

‘I bought these vases from the Reject Shop! I honestly love them and had to share them on here because I knew a lot of you would appreciate them too,’ she said.

The Reject Shop has been selling $29 sausage roll makers long before Kmart, with many home cooks sharing their creations on social media.

The storage boxes with bamboo lids sitting on the bottom shelf are all from The Reject Shop. The boxes are available in three sizes – $7 small, $12 medium and $14 large

Another shopper used $4 pantry labels from the retailer to re-organise her spices and herbs

Hundreds of shoppers have been rushing to The Reject Shop to stock up on makeup, skincare, toiletries, stationery and toys, with prices marked down to just 50 cents

‘The sausage roll maker is a little beauty,’ one said, while another added: ‘I got one of those Pastry Chef makers from The Reject Shop… I just love the fact that there’s zero pastry wastage. I may have over filled these a little but they worked beautifully.’

One woman shared a picture of her shelf, saying: ‘Look what I got. How gorgeous is this little mantle clock. The best part? It cost $14 from The Reject Shop.’

In recent weeks, the retailer has been slashing prices by up to 90 per cent, offering items such as 10c pens, 50 cent beauty, $1 toiletries and $2 arts and crafts.

Among the deals were Maybelline makeup products from 50 cents, $4.50 Queen size doona covers, $2 bath towels, $1 lunchboxes, inflatable mattresses for 20 cents and pedestal fan for $3.75.