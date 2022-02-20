The representative of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ was 92 – Deadline

The man who played Lyle in Jared Hess’ movie Napoleon Dynamite Friday passed away at the age of 92. According to the Del Critchlow family, the man died at the MorningStar Senior Living facility in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He left behind four children

Critchlow became a city celebrity after playing lyle farmer In Napoleon Dynamite. He also appeared in the 2006 comedy by Kurt Hill, Church Bill. This was the last time he appeared in a movie.

During a 2020 interview with EastIdahoNews.com, Critchlough He talks about his role in the movie. “My wife called Jared Hess’ mother and asked if one of her children was there,” Critchlow said. “He came, and he had a friend. I drove the truck to the pasture, and the sheep came back. They took those dollars and pushed them into the truck… and we got them out of there.” The Napoleon Dynamite director then called Critchlow and asked if he might be in a movie, and the man agreed.

His stature grew among the residents of Preston, Idaho, and passersby quickly requested photos and autographs when they saw him in public.

“I went to a wedding in Salt Lake, and my eldest son was just waiting for the reception to start. This guy came over, and he said, ‘Hey, I saw you at a show!” Critchlow recalls, he snapped some pictures.

When asked about the lessons he had learned during his life, Critchlow thought for a moment and replied, “It pays to be a little bold but not too bold. When you help people, help them come back if you can.”

Funeral details are under planning and have not been announced.