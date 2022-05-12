May 12, 2022

The Rock, the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sold for $21.9 million

Cheryl Riley May 12, 2022

The The largest white diamond ever sold at auction It sold for a whopping whopping $21.9 million at Christie’s annual Magnificent Jewels auction today.

The 228.31-carat masterpiece was sold to someone Christie’s declined to name or even state where he lives. One of the three previous buyers of diamonds was located in the United States; The other two are in the Middle East.

The rock, which was mined in the early 2000s, was previously owned by a family of enthusiastic collectors who turned it into a necklace and decided to sell the gemstone after eight years to invest in other stones for their collection, said Max Fawcett, a Christie’s expert. Jewelery specialist based in Geneva.

“This stone is the centerpiece of any jewelry collection and stands above all as one of the rarest gemstones on earth,” Fawcett said.

AFP/Getty Images
Although the diamond sold for $21.9 million, it brought in nearly $10 million less than expected.
It might be one of the hardest stones to get, but it didn’t sell for the expected amount. Back in mid-April, Christie’s was hoping to fetch upwards of $30 million for the diamonds. But post-pandemic times, when the community’s top mayors don’t come out as often, may have been a factor in the price drop.

After all, Fawcett said the second owner of the diamond “took the rock to Cartier for a commissioned necklace.” “Unfortunately, when they sold the diamonds to the new owners [who just sold it at auction today]They kept the knot, and now, only the mounting basket remained. ”

Lady Gaga Tiffany Diamond
Lady Gaga wore a Tiffany diamond, which is roughly the same size as the Rock, at the 2019 Academy Awards.
Fraser Harrison / Getty Images
the rock
The rock is the size of an egg.
Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images

Christie’s, which has sold a number of record-breaking gems including a fancy blue diamondThe Rock premiered in New York and sent stops to Dubai and Taipei before being sold today in Geneva.

See also  Tesla will no longer include mobile phone connectors with every car

The famous Tiffany diamond weighing 287.42 carats in 1877 Lady Gaga Wore the Oscars 2019was discovered in mines not too far from the mine in which the rock was excavated.

