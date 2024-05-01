May 2, 2024

The Rockies set an MLB record while trailing in 29 straight games as their dismal start to the season continues

Joy Love May 1, 2024 2 min read

The Colorado Rockies made a move Tuesday in the three-way race for worst team in baseball.

The Chicago White Sox opened the season with just three wins in their first 25 games, and the Miami Marlins have the worst record in the National League at 7-24, but the Rockies may have accomplished something even bleaker than either, trailing off on a 29-game winning streak To start the season on their way to a 7-22 record.

Colorado passed the record set by the 1910 St. Louis Browns, who trailed in their first 28 games that season. The Rockies, along with the Marlins and White Sox, remain on pace to lose more than 120 games. The latest loss came on Tuesday after Colorado led Miami 5-0 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Starting pitcher Ryan Feltner was three outs in his first complete game — and was in the rare “Maddux” class, a shutout in fewer than 100 pitches. But Feltner allowed a single to Vidal Brogan, dropped Christian Bethancourt and surrendered an RBI double to Luis Arraez. The floodgates opened, and the Marlins scored five runs before striking out the Rockies in the bottom of the tenth.

“I feel like I let the team down,” Feltner told reporters in Miami, according to the Associated Press. “I've got to finish this ninth inning. You've never been in a situation like this before.”

Colorado has lost 12 of its last 15 games and has the second-worst run differential (minus-71) ​​in the major leagues behind the White Sox (minus-79).

