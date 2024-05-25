May 25, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Rolling Stones rock MetLife Stadium ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Rolling Stones rock MetLife Stadium ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Roxanne Bacchus May 25, 2024 5 min read

The Rolling Stones sure know how to throw a Jersey Memorial Day weekend party.

Jokes, topical conversations, Jersey menu talk, and nearly two hours of some of the greatest songs in rock ‘n’ roll were on stage May 23 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The Stones – whose members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are both 80 – have found that sweet spot where they don’t seem to take themselves too seriously yet are still a serious force for music. Renditions of “Paint it Black” and “Gimme Shelter” echoed throughout MetLife with ominous beauty. It was glorious and a little scary.

Mick Jagger will perform during the Rolling Stones concert on May 23 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Chanel Hines, who will be performing the Rolling Stones’ first live appearance on the tour, raved about the female lead on “Gimme Shelter.”

The band got stronger as the night went on. Jagger sprinted 50 yards from the catwalk to the drum kit during “Honky Tonk Women” and didn’t seem to lose his breath.

Need a break? Play the USA TODAY Daily Crossword Game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Morgan Spurlock, director of the documentary Super Size Me, has died at the age of 53

May 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The Beach Boys Disney+ documentary recounts decades of history

May 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Louis Vuitton honors Barcelona architect Antoni Gaudí in its Cruise 2025 collection

May 24, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

5 min read

The Rolling Stones rock MetLife Stadium ahead of Memorial Day weekend

May 25, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX Raptor engine test ends with fiery explosion

May 25, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Wayne Rooney has been confirmed as coach of Plymouth Argyle

May 25, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

The Last Of Us director shows Sonny putting words in his mouth

May 25, 2024 Len Houle