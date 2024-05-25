The Rolling Stones sure know how to throw a Jersey Memorial Day weekend party.

Jokes, topical conversations, Jersey menu talk, and nearly two hours of some of the greatest songs in rock ‘n’ roll were on stage May 23 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The Stones – whose members Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are both 80 – have found that sweet spot where they don’t seem to take themselves too seriously yet are still a serious force for music. Renditions of “Paint it Black” and “Gimme Shelter” echoed throughout MetLife with ominous beauty. It was glorious and a little scary.

Chanel Hines, who will be performing the Rolling Stones’ first live appearance on the tour, raved about the female lead on “Gimme Shelter.”

The band got stronger as the night went on. Jagger sprinted 50 yards from the catwalk to the drum kit during “Honky Tonk Women” and didn’t seem to lose his breath.

There was a surprise for Richards on Thursday. He performed two songs, “You Got the Silver” and “Little T&A,” instead of the usual solo spotlight.

“This next article I have no idea what it’s about, but I wrote it,” Little T&A’s Richards said.

Richards also delivered a crunchy riff on the rock star’s guitar during “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” giving the crowd a pointed look and a wink while bassist Darrell Jones gave him a gap-toothed smile.

Speaking of Jones, he was exceptional on the extended version of “Miss You” with a multi-dimensional bass solo delivered on multiple levels. Jagger was so impressed that he hit him in the chest midway through.

Jagger also tailored the lyrics for the audience, changing the line “Puerto Rican girls” to “Argentine girls” for a young woman raising the Argentine flag in front of the audience.

Drummer Steve Jordan, who replaced the late Charlie Watts, is a master of memorizing beats and polishing the pocket. It is a note so perfect that it is extraordinary. Ronnie Wood adds character and bite to the lineup.

The new songs from the last album, “Hackney Diamonds,” held up well to the classics. “Angry” is, well, angry, and is an arena rocker. “Sweet Voices of Heaven” lifted the sky with the buoyancy of gospel rock.

The guys follow current affairs happening in the area, including the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in New York City for campaign fraud.

“I was a little worried about the weather tonight,” Jagger said. “I thought we were going to get Stormy Daniels but we’re fine.”

The last time the Stones played MetLife, Jagger made a point of dining at the Tick Tock Diner on Route 3 in Clinton.

“It’s great to be back in New Jersey!” “You can’t always get what you want,” Jagger said afterward.

Jagger continued: “Last time I mentioned we went to this restaurant, the Tick Tock Diner. So on my way to the show I stopped there and found out they’ve got a new sandwich called The Mick Jagger. I’ve never had an (empty) sandwich with a “My name is I am very, very proud.”

Mick Jagger’s sandwich contains a ham roll, egg and cheese. Jagger could be a bit of a ham. He also, as the song says, moves like Jagger, with his hips gyrating, his fingers pointing in the air, and his arms flailing above the audience — offering a rock ‘n’ roll congratulations to those who have been to the dark side and back.

“Hackney Diamonds” is the Stones’ first LP in 18 years. The tour began on April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston, and will play in 17 cities through the tour’s conclusion on July 21 at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri.

A Missouri concert was just added to the tour on May 23.

Next up is Sunday, May 26 at MetLife. Lawrence is the opener, and resale tickets start at $92 via Ticket manager.

Opener Jon Batiste took the stage with dazzling flash and panache in a sequined jacket and pants to match.

“Are you ready to rock!” Batiste exclaimed as he strutted across the stage as he and his band performed “Tell the Truth.”

The multi-instrumentalist was quite kinetic and constantly in motion as he played a musical mix of funk, soul, rock and gospel – even if the Stones’ early audiences were not quite to match the enthusiasm.

“When I move my body this way, I feel free,” Batiste said.

The New Orleans native had the answer: singing on a medley that started with the soul-gospel classic “People Get Ready.”

The phone lights went up in the stadium, illuminating the road.

Rolling Stones MetLife setlist for May 23

Start with me

Get out of my crowd

It crashed

angry

It’s just rock and roll (but I love it)

Wild Horses (song voted by fans)

Its ruin

Fallen dice flower

You can’t always get what you want

I Got Silver (lead vocals by Keith Richards)

Little T&A (lead vocals by Keith Richards)

Sympathy for the devil

Honky tonk women

I miss you

Give me shelter

Paint it black

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Appearance:

Sweet sounds of heaven

(I can’t get no) satisfaction

Rock the stones! In Stone Pony

The Hackney Diamonds Tour is sponsored by AARP, and AARP-NJ will host Mark Rebler and his friends Rock the Stones! Show Saturday, May 26 at Stone Pony.

The 7 p.m. show is free, and AARP members can enjoy early access to the event by presenting their AARP card or the AARP Now app at the door. Early arrival is 5:30pm, regular doors are 6pm

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a Rolling Stones music trivia game for a chance to win tickets to the Stones’ concert this Sunday at MetLife.

Rebler is the music director for Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. Visit Stoneponyonline.com for further information.

