June 22, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The rotation of the Earth’s inner core slows down

The rotation of the Earth’s inner core slows down

Cheryl Riley June 22, 2024 2 min read

The rotation of Earth’s inner core began slowing down more than a decade ago, changing the length of our days by fractions of a second.

Researchers from the University of Southern California (USC) have created designs for Movement of the inner nucleus Using seismic data recorded from various Earthquakes and nuclear tests, both of which send vibrations through the planet. By measuring the speed and interaction of seismic waves within the Earth’s layers, researchers can estimate the location and movement of the inner core.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Lokiceratops, the horned dinosaur, may be a new species

June 21, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Our solar system could soon have a ninth planet, and it’s not Pluto

June 21, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

This new study could doom manned missions to Mars before they even happen

June 21, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Kevin Costner won’t be returning to ‘Yellowstone’

June 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The rotation of the Earth’s inner core slows down

June 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Apple says iOS 18 Beta 2 will be released on Monday with two new features

June 22, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

Prince William attends Taylor Swift’s Eras London show with kids: Report

June 22, 2024 Frank Tomlinson