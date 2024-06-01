June 1, 2024

The Russian cargo ship Progress 88 is docked at the International Space Station carrying tons of fresh supplies

Cheryl Riley June 1, 2024 2 min read

A Russian robotic cargo vehicle docked at the International Space Station on Saturday morning (June 1) to deliver tons of new supplies, just hours before the planned launch of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft scheduled to carry two astronauts to the station for the first time.

The Roscosmos Progress 88 cargo ship docked with the orbiting laboratory’s Poisk module on Saturday at 7:43 a.m. EDT (1143 GMT) in a smooth automated docking as the two spacecraft sailed high above southern Russia. The orbital rendezvous came two days after the cargo ship was launched toward the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

