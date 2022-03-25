The Russian military is now announcing its focus on the “liberation” of eastern Ukraine and the Donbass

To Volodymyr Zhelensky’s criticisms, Victor Orban opposes “Hungary’s interests.”

In a message to EU leaders, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was targeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky. “Rejected” Demands for arms supplies to Ukraine on Friday and tough sanctions against the Russians. “Contrary to interests” From his country.

“Hungary wants to stay out of this war and will not allow Ukraine to change arms”, According to government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs. Orban reaffirmed. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Budapest, while welcoming refugees, has refused to send military assistance and prohibited the transfer of dangerous weapons across its border.

“Listen, Victor, do you know what’s going on in Mariupol?” ⁇Volodymyr Zelensky was launched as the Hungarian sovereign leader who approached the Kremlin in recent years. “Once you decide which page you are on”He added in this video call that aired Thursday evening during the Twenty-Seventh Summit in Brussels.

Hungary, which relies heavily on Russian energy resources, has called on the Ukrainian president to suspend all trade with Moscow.

“Closing oil and gas pipelines will force Hungarian families to pay the price for the war.”Mr. Kovacs replied. ‘We Can’t Stand It’As Victor Orban prepares for the tough election on April 3, he underscores.

According to opposition leader Peter Margi-Jay, Volodymyr Zhelensky’s speech shows “Isolation” Saw, by Victor Orban “As a last resort [Vladimir] Putin in EU and NATO.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vareshchuk accused Hungary of "Secretly dreaming" To connect the Transcarpathia region in western Ukraine where there is a large Magyarophone community.

Geographically cut off from the rest of the country by the eastern part of the Carpathians, this area was under Budapest’s control until World War II. Thrown out of the states he finally joined Ukraine, which became independent in 1991.

The Hungarian embassy in Kiev condemned “Unfounded and slanderous allegations”.