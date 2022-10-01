The Russian military says it has pulled out of the strategic town of Lyman, where Ukrainian troops entered

The director of Zaporizhia NPP has been arrested by the Russians, Ukrainian state-owned company Energoatom reports

The director of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, located on Ukrainian territory but occupied by Russian troops, was arrested by Russian patrols, 1 said on Saturday.R October, the public company responsible for operating the Energoatom site.

Ihor Murachov was arrested by Russian forces on Friday around 4pm (3pm France time) while on his way to the plant’s satellite town of Enerhöder. “He was taken out of the car, blindfolded and driven to an unknown location.”He explained the telegram message and said there was no immediate information on his fate.

It came hours after Mr Putin signed deals to absorb Moscow-controlled Ukrainian territory into Russia, in a dramatic escalation of his war.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, currently occupied by Russian troops and located in a part of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to illegally annex, has become one of the main issues of conflict between Ukraine, Kiev and Moscow. Bomb each other at the risk of triggering a nuclear holocaust.

Ihor Muratsov “assumes exclusive responsibility for nuclear and radiological protection” site and his arrest “Affecting the safety of operations of the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe”, underscored by Pedro Codin. He called in Russian troops “Immediately cease acts of nuclear terrorism targeting management and personnel” Site and Mr. Murachov to publish.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Moscow did not immediately acknowledge the arrest of the plant's director. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has staff at the plant's site, said Mr. Energoatom's statement regarding the capture of Muracho was not immediately acknowledged, and referred to the PA.