October 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Russian parliament approved a law on the unification of four Ukrainian regions…

Rusty Knowles October 3, 2022 1 min read
08:08: Near the south side, a cycle nursery to wait for calm to return

They are green, red, black, blue… all abandoned. Zelenodolsk, a small Ukrainian town near the southern front, still tell the story of the Russian army Thursday bombing, hundreds of bicycles to save the enemy can face. Some machines are pet: a sweater protects a harness, a small bag is attached to a frame. Others are work tools, rusty and hard to wound.

Luggage racks are sometimes equipped with a child seat, sometimes with a nest. There is also a heavy duty scooter for the disabled, some pushchairs, wheelchairs, carts and a small brown bicycle with wheels. More than 600 cycles await in and around a small warehouse in Zelenodolsk. “We keep them for their owners” so they can retrieve them at the end of the war, says Vitaly Reglitskyi, who works at the municipality.

Many of them arrived in early March as the Russian military gradually took control of part of the neighboring Kherson region. By that time, the invader had already stolen most of the cars in the surrounding villages, says Vitaly Reglitsky. To take off, there was only the bike.

See also  Three weeks after the Taliban came to power, the first flights and humanitarian aid began

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

War in Ukraine. Strategic advantage, Crimea, European summit… point about the night

October 3, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The election is closing, and the Lula-Bolsonaro fight will soon be decided

October 3, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Death of Elizabeth II: 18-year-old soldier who guarded Queen’s coffin found dead

October 2, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

Astronomers think they know the reason for the axis of Uranus Kooky Off-Kilter: ScienceAlert

October 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist who rejected Oscar Brando, has died at the age of 75

October 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Brave Mets sweep, closing in the East NL title

October 3, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

British Chancellor Kwasi Quarting backtracks on 45% tax rate cut

October 3, 2022 Frank Tomlinson