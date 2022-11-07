The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know on Day 257 of the Invasion | Ukraine

Ukraine Prepare for blackouts and new Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said Russia was “concentrating forces and means for a possible recurrence of large-scale attacks on our infrastructure, especially energy.” Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno, a major energy supplier to the capital, said Ukraine faced a 32% shortfall in its projected energy supply on Monday. He said: “This is a lot, and it is a force majeure.” And 17 European Union countries sent about 500 power generators to Ukraine, leaving 4.5 million Ukrainians without electricity.

The mayor of Kyiv urged residents to prepare for the worst-case scenario by making contingency plans to leave the city and stay with friends or family. Vitali Klitschko urged residents to “think about everything” including the loss of electricity and water. “If you have extended family or friends outside of Kyiv, where there is an independent water supply, furnace, and heating, please consider the possibility of staying there for a certain period of time.”

Water and electricity supplies were cut off to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday Local officials said that after an airstrike and damage was done to the Kakhovka Dam. “In Kherson and a number of other regions of the region, there is no electricity or water supply temporarily,” the city administration created by Moscow said on Telegram. Russia accused Ukraine of committing an act of “sabotage”.

ukrainian army said Russia was urging Kherson residents should evacuate as soon as possible, sending warning messages on their phones Sunday. Russia was simultaneously “occupying and evacuating” Kherson, trying to convince the Ukrainians that its forces were leaving while they were actually drilling inland, Natalia Homenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Southern Forces, told state television. The administration installed by the Kremlin in Kherson has already expelled tens of thousands of civilians from the city. See also Ottawa prepares to protest on Canada Day organized by "Freedom Caravan" supporters | Canada

Russian forces rise Strikes in a hotly contested region of eastern UkraineThe Ukrainian authorities said that the already harsh conditions for the population and the Ukrainian army were getting worse. Fierce Russian attacks on the Donetsk region continue. “The enemy suffers heavy losses there,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

US officials have reportedly privately warned the Ukrainian government about it Needs to indicate openness to negotiation with Russia. Officials in Washington have warned that “Ukraine fatigue” among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations, the Washington Post reports. US officials told the newspaper that Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia was wearing thin among allies worried about the economic effects of a protracted war.

The external power of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been restored The United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency said, two days after it was disconnected from the power grid when Russian bombing destroyed high-voltage lines. Europe’s largest nuclear plant needs electricity to maintain vital cooling systems, but it has been running emergency diesel generators since Russian bombing cut off its external communications.