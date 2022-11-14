November 14, 2022

The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know on Day 264 of the Invasion | Ukraine

Frank Tomlinson November 14, 2022 1 min read

  • The Russian Minister of Education, Sergei Kravstov, said that military training will return to Russian schools next September, according to Last updated by the British Ministry of Defense. The program is supported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which provides for the allocation of at least 140 hours per academic year to this training.

  • Ukraine will decide the timing and contents of any negotiating framework with RussiaAccording to a reading of a meeting between US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, at the ASEAN Summit in Cambodia in Phnom Penh.

  • Vladimir Putin spoke to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi over the phone and the two leaders emphasized deepening political, trade and economic cooperation.The Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday. The Kremlin said discussion of “a number of issues on the bilateral agenda” also included the transport and logistics sector. She did not say when the call took place, nor did she mention Iranian arms supplies to Moscow.

  • Russia said there was no agreement yet to extend an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black SeaReiterating its insistence on unimpeded access to global markets for its exports of foodstuffs and fertilizers, Reuters reported.

