December 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Samsung One UI 5.1 update that debuted with the Galaxy S23 is in testing

Len Houle December 27, 2022 2 min read

samsung Preparing to launch the Galaxy S23 Series, the announcement can be done on February 1. It appears that the company is testing a new version of One UI for its high-end smartphones ahead of the launch. The South Korean company is testing One UI 5.1 for Galaxy S22 series.

It’s running mentioned Samsung is internally testing One UI 5.1 update for Galaxy S22And the Galaxy S22 +and the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7. The firmware has been spotted for testing on Samsung servers and may be released to the Galaxy S22 series a few days after launch Galaxy S23 a series. As per Samsung’s usual strategy, we expect to see One UI 5.1 first on the Galaxy S23 series.

One UI 5.1 can provide improved lock screen customizations

While it is not clear what features One UI 5.1 could bring to the table. However, a few months ago the company hinted that it had rSome lock screen customization options have been provided for One UI 5.1which will be based on Android 13 (similar to One UI 5.0). We will be glad to see your company bring New media player widget design for Android 13 in the notifications area, Predictive back gesturePartial screen mirroring and taskbar improvements.

samsung Introduced One UI 5.0 was fastAnd we expect the same with the release of One UI 5.1 for current smartphones. What features do you want to see in One UI 5.1? Let us know in the comments section below.

See also  Ubisoft's China-exclusive Rabbids Gets Global Switch Edition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Samsung Camera Assistant is finally coming to more Galaxy devices

December 27, 2022 Len Houle
5 min read

Pokémon games just got a lot less weird

December 26, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 gets brightness and battery boost

December 26, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Described as Meghan Markle “narcissism” Similar to Bankman-Fried, Kanye, and Trump

December 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Dinosaur snack bones found in the fossil after 120 million years

December 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Chargers-Colts points, takeaway: Justin Herbert shines, Nick Foles flops as Los Angeles clinches playoff berth

December 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The Samsung One UI 5.1 update that debuted with the Galaxy S23 is in testing

December 27, 2022 Len Houle