The Samsung One UI 5.1 update that debuted with the Galaxy S23 is in testing

samsung Preparing to launch the Galaxy S23 Series, the announcement can be done on February 1. It appears that the company is testing a new version of One UI for its high-end smartphones ahead of the launch. The South Korean company is testing One UI 5.1 for Galaxy S22 series.

It’s running mentioned Samsung is internally testing One UI 5.1 update for Galaxy S22And the Galaxy S22 +and the Galaxy S22 Ultra with the firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7. The firmware has been spotted for testing on Samsung servers and may be released to the Galaxy S22 series a few days after launch Galaxy S23 a series. As per Samsung’s usual strategy, we expect to see One UI 5.1 first on the Galaxy S23 series.

One UI 5.1 can provide improved lock screen customizations

While it is not clear what features One UI 5.1 could bring to the table. However, a few months ago the company hinted that it had rSome lock screen customization options have been provided for One UI 5.1which will be based on Android 13 (similar to One UI 5.0). We will be glad to see your company bring New media player widget design for Android 13 in the notifications area, Predictive back gesturePartial screen mirroring and taskbar improvements.

samsung Introduced One UI 5.0 was fastAnd we expect the same with the release of One UI 5.1 for current smartphones. What features do you want to see in One UI 5.1? Let us know in the comments section below.