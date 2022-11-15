The Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone sets a new ratings record with 12.1 million viewers

The Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone set a new ratings record for the series with an impressive 12.1 million viewers.

As I mentioned diverse, The 12.1 million viewers who watched the premiere of Yellowstone’s fifth season increased from the previous record of 11.2 million set by the premiere episode of season four.

The 12.1 million figure was reached with the premiere episode airing across Paramount Network, CMT, TV Land, and Pop. On the Paramount Network, it drew 8.8 million viewers, up from 8 million from last year. Across all four networks, viewership was 10.3 million, an improvement from last year’s 9.5 million.

The premiere was then rebroadcast on all four networks twice on Sunday, November 13, helping the figure reach 12.1 million and surpassing the previous record of 11.2 million set last year. It’s important to note, however, that the Season 4 premiere has only been re-aired on Paramount Plus.

according to THR and Samba TV, Yellowstone now also holds the record for a 2022 movie premiere.

Shown to watch if you love Yellowstone

“After four seasons, the show’s massive audience base continues to impress, with its latest season premiere becoming the most-watched TV show of 2022,” said Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder and CEO of Samba TV. Yellowstone continues to tap into the sentiments of a wide swath of viewers across the American Midwest that are hungry for Western-themed genres that have been vastly underrepresented on television in recent years.

“Viewership increased significantly in the index for the season premiere within cities like St. Louis, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh, and surprisingly did not decline in the index in the largely coastal urban centers of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.”

For more information on Yellowstone, be sure to check out how to watch Season 5, the first trailer for the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led prequel series, and other shows like Yellowstone if you can’t get enough of a good western.

Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @employee and on twitch.