August 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Seattle CEO Who Cuts His Pay Until Workers Take $70,000 Resignations

The Seattle CEO Who Cuts His Pay Until Workers Take $70,000 Resignations

Cheryl Riley August 18, 2022 2 min read

Seattle (AFP) – The CEO of Seattle, who announced in 2015 that he would offer himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of his employees’ big increases, has resigned.

The Seattle Times reported that Dan Price, CEO of credit card processing company Gravity Payments, resigned on Wednesday.

Price stunned his 100-plus workers when he told them he would cut his nearly $1 million salary to $70,000 and use the company’s profits to ensure everyone there earns at least that much within three years.

“My number one priority is to have our employees work for the best company in the world, but my presence has become a distraction here,” Price wrote in a statement on Twitter. He founded the company 18 years ago.

“I also need to step down from these duties to focus full time on combating the false accusations against me,” he wrote. “I will not go anywhere.”

Earlier this year, Seattle prosecutors charged Price with misdemeanor assault and reckless driving. Prosecutors say Price attempted to forcibly kiss a woman. He pleaded not guilty in May. The case is still going.

Price, 38, also faced other legal problems. His brother Lucas sued him in 2015, claiming that Dan Price was overpaying himself. A King County judge ruled that Dunn did not infringe on Lucas’ rights as a minority shareholder.

Allegations that Price abused his ex-wife Kristi Colon also surfaced that year. An October 2015 Bloomberg report recounted a TEDx talk given by Colon in which she described being beaten and waterboarded by her ex-husband, without naming Price. Bryce told Bloomberg that these events “never happened.”

See also  Snow stock drops in FY2023 revenue growth guidance

Chief Operating Officer Tammy Kroll will take over as CEO.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Dow closed lower on Wednesday to end a 5-day winning streak, and Wall Street studies new retail data

August 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Target misses profit after Walmart Beat hits, amid warnings

August 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

EV credits are hard to come by. These buyers snuck into deals under the wire.

August 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Anne Heche: Los Angeles County Detective Judgment Death in Accident

August 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Rare crater: Scientists have discovered a crater 5 miles wide under the sea that arose when the dinosaurs disappeared

August 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

7 Liberty steals first game against defending champion Sky, 98-91, in Chicago

August 18, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Pontiac Sunfire costs less than Elon Musk’s signed eBay photo

August 18, 2022 Len Houle