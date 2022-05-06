The Seattle Mariners send Matt Brach to Triple-A, the eye-hub role for RHP

SEATTLE – The sailors chose a right-wing young player Matt Brash to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, with a plan to move him into the Bullpen role for the rest of the season.

Seattle coach Scott Service said the team believes Brach can better contribute to the big league club this year. He did not commit to Brach’s long-term exemption.

“I definitely think he’s a guy who can help us win games this year. I just think the chance to influence our team is probably greater if he can absorb the game and go out and help us out there a few days a week versus just Sarvice said.

Brach, who turns 24 next week, was 1-3 with a 7.65 ERA in five starts. He gave up six runs in two rounds last Friday against Miami, and Wednesday lasted only three rounds and gave up six strokes and four runs in a loss to Houston.

Seattle hasn’t announced who will take Brach’s place in the rotation, but prospective George Kirby may be the Mariners’ best choice in the minors.

Besides Brash, the Mariners also put right-handed pain reliever Matt Vista on their 15-day list of people with elbow tendinitis. Right hand Riley O’Brien was called up and left hand Danny Young was called up from Tacoma.

Seattle was also assigned to left assignment Nick Margificius and right deputy Matt Koch to Tacoma after he cleared concessions.