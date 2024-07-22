The Secret Service rejected requests to beef up the former president’s security

A spokesman for the Secret Service has admitted to US media that it has not provided some evidence requested by Donald Trump’s campaign team over the past two years.

US media reported on Sunday, July 21 that the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting high-ranking US figures, has rejected requests to strengthen Donald Trump’s security in the past. The revelation comes more than a week after an assassination attempt against the former Republican president Criticism is growing on potential flaws and human failings.

The Secret Service has not provided some of the evidence requested by Donald Trump’s campaign team over the past two years, a spokeswoman admitted after disclosures to US media. The Washington Post, particularly questioning the scarcity of resources. These claims are not about the campaign rally where Donald Trump was shot.

“In cases where special units or Secret Service resources are not provided, the agency has made changes to ensure the safety of the protected person”, a Secret Service spokesman assured in a press release sent to AFP. He was able to set up local sniper teams when the Secret Service could not provide them CNN It cites anonymous authorities.

The security service initially denied that it had rejected any request for a security increase. An independent investigation has been ordered to determine how the shooter ended up on the roof of a building less than 150 meters from a podium where the Republican candidate spoke in Pennsylvania. Kimberly Seittle, the director of the prestigious division, is expected to explain herself to the US Congress on Monday.