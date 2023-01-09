January 9, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Securities and Commodities Authority said that traffic in the Suez Canal is normal after dealing with ship disruptions

Frank Tomlinson January 9, 2023 2 min read

CAIRO (Reuters) – Navigation in the Suez Canal proceeded normally on Monday after tugboats towed a cargo ship that had broken down while passing through the waterway, the Canal Authority said.

Shipping agent Leith said the collapse was expected to cause only minor delays, with convoys of ships resuming regular transit by 11:00 local time (09:00 GMT).

The Suez Canal Authority said in a statement that the M / V Glory, which was sailing to China, suffered a technical malfunction when it was 38 kilometers in its passage south through the canal, before it was towed by four tugboats to a repair area. .

The Suez Canal is one of the busiest waterways in the world and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

In 2021, a massive container ship, the Ever Given, got caught in high winds across the southern part of the canal, blocking traffic for six days before it could be dislodged.

M/V Glory is a Marshall Islands-branded bulk carrier, according to data from trackers VesselFinder and MarineTraffic.

It left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk on Dec. 25 bound for China with 65,970 metric tons of corn, according to the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) that oversees Ukraine’s grain exports.

The Joint Coordination Committee, which includes representatives from the United Nations, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia, said the ship was cleared to continue its journey from Istanbul after an inspection on January 3.

(Covering) Yousry Mohamed, Amal Abbas, Florence Tan, Alaa Swailem, Mahmoud Mrad, Jonathan Spicer. Written by Nadine Awadallah, Henriette Chakar, and Aidan Lewis. Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jason Neely

See also  Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear plant, gets power again: NPR

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Protesters gather across North America on the third anniversary of Iran’s shooting down of PS752

January 9, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

Harry and Meghan’s 25-page refutation of bullying allegations: Prince slams ‘lies’ of royal staff

January 8, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

Travelers are rushing to take advantage of China’s reopening

January 8, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

The Real Housewives star requires minimum security at the prison

January 9, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Stunning images of the brilliant green comet C/2022 E3 (ZFT). showroom

January 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Lovie Smith was fired as the Texas head coach after only one season

January 9, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

MSI Afterburner without MSI support, “The project is most likely dead”

January 9, 2023 Len Houle