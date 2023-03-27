The shark “didn’t look right.” Was it a plastic toy?

Goblin sharks are deep-sea fish whose fearsome, protruding jaws were the inspiration for the terrifying creatures in the “Alien” movie franchise. Little is known about these elusive sharks, and sightings of them are extremely rare. They are known to live in deep coastal waters around the world but are not found in the Mediterranean Sea.

Recently, however, a group of scientists reported the discovery of what they said was a goblin shark that had washed ashore on a Greek beach. Their announcement of the discovery last year in Journal of Mediterranean Marine Sciences It led to a series of events as bizarre as the goblin shark itself, including competing science accounts, backsliding and the possibility that all the controversy was about a children’s plastic toy.

According to the original scientific paper, a Mediterranean shark was discovered by a man named Giannis Papadakis in August 2020. After finding the specimen, the paper said, Mr. Papadakis propped it up on some rocks and took a picture. The image ended up in the hands of a group of local scientists, and two years later they published it along with records of other species found in the Mediterranean for the first time.

The paper seemed like a success for citizen science, in which people with no formal science training help professional scientists with research. But it wasn’t long before shark experts around the world began expressing their skepticism, at A.J Facebook groupAbout the authenticity of the Goblin Shark.