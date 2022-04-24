The shelling killed at least eight people in Odessa and six in the Luhansk region

Hosted by Solène L’Hénoret Live

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky warned on Saturday that he would abandon talks with Moscow if its troops stationed at the Azovstol, a vast metallurgical complex in Mariupol, southeastern Ukraine, were killed by Russian troops. A meeting with his Russian ally. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have not made clear progress And “Skating”Said Sergei Lavrov, head of Russian diplomacy.

Head of US Diplomacy, Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are scheduled to visit Kyiv on Sunday, the President of Ukraine announced. Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres will travel to Russia on Tuesday, where he will meet with Vladimir Putin for the first time since February 24, two days before leaving for Ukraine, where he will be welcomed by Volodymyr Zhelensky.

In Odessa, "Eight people have died and 18 or 20 have been injured at this stage." During a press conference in kyiv, according to a new statement issued by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky on the Russian bombings. Russia has used high-precision missiles to destroy a hangar stored in Odessa, with several weapons sent by the United States and European countries.

Six civilians were killed Saturday in Russian attacks near the village Kirske in the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, the regional governor announced in the evening. "Throughout the day, Kirske municipality suffered severe Russian strikes" Sergiï Gaïdaï wrote on Telegraph.

Mariupol Strategic Port Moscow claims to have "Liberation", Kyiv says it is still resisting Russian forces, according to which Ukrainian militants are tightly guarding the vast Azovstal metallurgical complex, where civilians are also entrenched. Vladimir Putin has accused Ukrainian militants of preventing him from surrendering.

A New attempt to evict the public from the city of Zaporizhia from Mariupol failed due to "Russian military harassment" Piotr Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said in his telegram account.

