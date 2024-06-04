The Sonos Ace headphones are good — and imperfect

Tell this for Sonos: The company is remarkably consistent. They’ve spent decades building audio products that sound great and sound great… and always get hampered at first by some kind of weird software and usability issues. When Sonos stuff works, there’s nothing like it, but it doesn’t always seem to work.

The Sonos Ace headphones fit perfectly into that lineage. in the edgeIn Chris Welsh’s review, he found it comfortable, attractive, well-made, great-sounding, and hampered by very few faults. Even so, the Ace represents a solid first effort from Sonos.

on This episode of vertcast, Chris joins to tell us all about his experiences with Ace. He explains how he tests headphones, how they compete with Bose, Sony, Apple and others, and what Sonos needs to do to make its headphones something truly special. It also gives us a hint about how our Roam 2 review will go. (Spoiler alert: the buttons!)

Next we talk to Stacey Spikes and Motali about the new documentary Movie Pass, Movie Crush. (Spikes is the co-founder and current CEO of MoviePass, and Motaali directed the documentary.) They tell us what it’s like to be cut from your own company and your story, how and why MoviePass collapsed, the future of theatrical film, and why Spikes thinks MoviePass still has a future.

Finally, we ask Jennifer Pattison Tuohy to answer a question from the Vergecast hotline (866-VERGE11 or email [email protected]!) all things smart home. You’ve got lights, you’ve got speakers, what’s next?

If you want to learn more about everything discussed in this episode, here are some links to get you started, starting with Sonos:

