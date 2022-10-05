The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday after two days of solid gains

US stocks fell on Wednesday as Wall Street failed to sustain sharp gains from the past two sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 42.45 points, or 0.14%, to 30,273.87 points. Earlier today, it was down 429.88 points. The S&P 500 lost 0.20% to close at 3783.28, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.25% to 11148.64.

“It’s a moment to pause for the market to consider how long the rally has continued over the past couple of days,” said Young Yu Ma, chief investment analyst at BMO Wealth Management. “The market is evaluating that it will take a lot for the Fed to make a complacency. Yes, number of tremors It was very welcome, no doubt about that. But this is actually the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the Fed needs to take a softer stance.”

“There is some truth creeping into the market and the enthusiasm of a large number is fading,” he added.