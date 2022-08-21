August 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The SpaceX-25 Dragon cargo ship with a sliver of Earth illuminated by the sun in the background on July 16, 2022.

The SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth from a space station

Cheryl Riley August 21, 2022 2 min read

The SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returned to Earth on Saturday (20 August) with tons of scientific equipment from the International Space Station.

uninhabited the Dragon A space capsule fell off the coast of Florida on time at 2:53 PM EDT (1953 GMT) just over a month later on the space station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The largest star in the universe may be smaller than we thought

August 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Scientists say the extinct super predator megalodon was big enough to eat orcas

August 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Is there time? How do we know?

August 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

See Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress from Ben Affleck’s second party

August 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth from a space station

August 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Dana White Claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s Raiders Was ‘Close to Over’ in 2020

August 21, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

Full lineup of Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake desktop CPUs leaks, flagship Core i9-13900K with 24 cores and 32 threads

August 21, 2022 Len Houle