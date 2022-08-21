The SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth from a space station

The SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returned to Earth on Saturday (20 August) with tons of scientific equipment from the International Space Station.

uninhabited the Dragon A space capsule fell off the coast of Florida on time at 2:53 PM EDT (1953 GMT) just over a month later on the space station.

“Splashdown of Dragon, 25th SpaceX cargo resupply mission completed to the space station confirmed,” SpaceX Wrote in the mission update on Twitter (Opens in a new tab) today. The company did not provide live scenes or photos of the launch of the spacecraft.

Once the Dragon is recovered by the SpaceX recovery team, critical science on the spacecraft will be flown by helicopter to [NASA’s Kennedy Space Center] And presented to researchers “the company added (Opens in a new tab) In a second post on Twitter.

SpaceX Dragon’s SpaceX-25 mission launched from KSC on July 14, with the spacecraft arriving at the station two days later. 5,800 pounds (2,630 kg) of science experiments, crew supplies, and other critical cargo were delivered to the station.

Friday, the Dragon spacecraft Disconnected from the space stationReady for his return to Earth Saturday with 4,000 pounds (1,815 kg) of science equipment. That shipment included the results of countless experiments on the station that would be delivered to excited scientists.

SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon capsules are unmanned versions of the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft and are designed to transport supplies to and from International Space Station Under a multi-billion dollar contract with NASA. SpaceX is one of two US companies currently carrying out resupply missions to the station (Northrop Grumman The other is with the Cygnus spacecraft) with the Sierra Nevada space systems that have also been tapped to provide similar services to NASA with its blueprint Dream Supplements space plane.

Russian robots spacecraft advance It also performs cargo delivery missions on a regular basis, with the European Space Agency and Japan having also cruised their own cargo ships in the past.

The space station currently has seven astronauts who make up the crew of Expedition 67. The crew includes three Americans, three Russians and one European. SpaceX launched four of these astronauts on Crew Dragon as part of it Crew Mission 4 to NASA.

SpaceX will launch the next NASA crew to the space station, called Crew-5in September.

