The Galaxy A55 will not come with an upgrade in charging speeds compared to the Galaxy A54, as revealed by the phone’s 3C certification. While Samsung has decided to skip the launch of a new Galaxy A7x smartphone in 2023 and may have canceled the A7x line altogether, the Galaxy A5x lineup will continue next year with the addition of the Galaxy A55.

We’ve heard some details about the Galaxy A55 in leaks and rumors over the past couple of months, and it has received 3C certification. open Battery information that will surprise no one: The A55 will support 25W fast charging and will be sold without a charging module in the box.

It’s worth noting that 3C certifications don’t list the maximum charging speeds for the smartphone, so it’s not 100% guaranteed that the Galaxy A55’s charging speeds will reach 25W. But there’s a good chance that’s the case, as even Samsung’s expensive foldable phones don’t support 45W charging, which is the fastest charging speed you can get when you buy a Galaxy smartphone.

There is no information available about the battery capacity of the Galaxy A55, but we can expect it to have a 5,000 mAh battery like the Galaxy A54. Some other specifications may also remain unchanged, such as the number of megapixels for the primary rear camera and front camera.

The most interesting thing about the Galaxy A55 is the Exynos 1480 chipset. With the Exynos 1480, Samsung is bringing the GPU developed in partnership with AMD to the mid-range segment for the first time. The Galaxy A55 will have an Galaxy A54. .

The Xclipse 530 may also come without ray tracing support. Ray tracing is a demanding graphics rendering method that even high-end desktop graphics cards can struggle to handle, so there’s a good chance Samsung won’t bother adding ray tracing support to a chipset designed for mid-range smartphones.

However, at the moment there is no way to be sure what features the Xclipse 530 GPU will or will not offer, as Samsung has not officially announced the Exynos 1480 or an AMD-powered GPU. But we should learn more in the coming weeks as we get closer to the launch of the Galaxy A55, so stay tuned!