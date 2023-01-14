The state of California fined 2 owners of the SF Burger King

The California Labor Commissioner’s Office has fined two San Francisco Burger King franchisees $2.2 million in wage theft cases, which will be paid to 230 former employees.
The decision comes after both Monu Singh and Harkiran Randhawa of Golden Gate Restaurant Group lost appeals of the $1.9 million fine issued in June of 2020 by the Labor Commissioner’s Office. The quote is now set at $2.2 million, which includes accrued interest.
