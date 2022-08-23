August 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Steelers reduced the list to 80 players

The Steelers reduced the list to 80 players

Joy Love August 23, 2022 1 min read

The Steelers released five players in order to reach the mandatory 80-player roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday, including the launch of one of the 2022 draft picks.

The team released full-back Jenard Avery, receiver Christian Blake, behind Matthew Durant, quarterback Chris Oldcon and player Nick Seppa.

Oladokun, who played for South Dakota State, was named in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 241st overall pick. He did not see any action in the Steelers’ first two preseason games.

Avery, originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was signed as an unrestricted free agent in March. Blake originally signed on August 11 during training camp, after playing three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Durant was signed as an unrefined free rookie after the 2022 NFL draft, while Sciba, who scored in both of his pre-season field goal attempts, was also a free rookie signing.

Teams will have to reduce their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday 30 August.

adjust: Steelers Nation, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch your Steelers live and on the go! Watch pre-season matches live off the market across devices and live local and regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.

See also  The Braves win the eighth game in a row

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Cowboys Micah Parsons rips rookie hurt for Giants: ‘I’d hate to see this guy’

August 23, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Dodgers signs Max Muncie for a one-year extension

August 23, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Manchester United – Liverpool: English Premier League – live! | Premier League

August 22, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

All the details about Jennifer Lopez’s three wedding dresses

August 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

NASA discovers what a black hole looks like and publishes a ‘remix’ of space

August 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The Steelers reduced the list to 80 players

August 23, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Ex-GTA Dev’s next open-world game looks ambitious, looks mysterious

August 23, 2022 Len Houle