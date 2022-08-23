The Steelers reduced the list to 80 players

The Steelers released five players in order to reach the mandatory 80-player roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday, including the launch of one of the 2022 draft picks.

The team released full-back Jenard Avery, receiver Christian Blake, behind Matthew Durant, quarterback Chris Oldcon and player Nick Seppa.

Oladokun, who played for South Dakota State, was named in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 241st overall pick. He did not see any action in the Steelers’ first two preseason games.

Avery, originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was signed as an unrestricted free agent in March. Blake originally signed on August 11 during training camp, after playing three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Durant was signed as an unrefined free rookie after the 2022 NFL draft, while Sciba, who scored in both of his pre-season field goal attempts, was also a free rookie signing.

Teams will have to reduce their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday 30 August.