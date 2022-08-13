The study found that Japanese children walk differently than children in other countries

According to a new study linking body movement patterns with health, Japanese children walk differently than their counterparts in other countries.

study that was recently published In the journal Scientific Reports, it found that the walking patterns of Japanese children aged 6 to 12 differ from those in other developed countries.

An individual’s gait is a complex and unconscious motor pattern vital to daily functioning, consisting of a series of movements using the hip, knee, and foot.

Age-related differences in lower limb movements while walking were studied by scientists from Nagoya University in Japan. Researchers believe that understanding walking patterns can be of great help in determining an individual’s health and quality of life.

More from NextShark: Korean scientists have created the world’s first photothermal air filters that kill COVID-19 influenza viruses

During the study, scientists found four main differences between different age groups.

For Japanese children in the age group of 11-12 years, the number of steps taken per minute was higher than that of those in the age group of 6-8 years. The researchers also detected a decrease in stride length and stride length for 11- and 12-year-olds compared to those in the 9-10-year-old group.

Children in the age group 11-12 years also showed reduced range of motion in the knee during the gait cycle. As children got older, they had higher plantar flexion motion, which refers to movement when pointing the toes at the beginning of walking.

More from NextShark: Ukraine removes Emperor Hirohito from Hitler, Mussolini video after anger and protests from Japan

The Co-author From the study, Ito Tadashi of the Department of Integrated Health Sciences at Nagoya University, believes that several factors influence walking patterns among Japanese children.

“We believe that differences in lifestyle, construction and cultural factors all influence the gait of Japanese children,” Ito told The Independent. This is unlikely to affect the health of Japanese children. But it does indicate characteristics that are different from those of children in other countries. These findings provide an important tool for assessing normal and pathological gait and can determine the efficacy of orthopedic treatment and rehabilitation for gait disorders.”

The story continues

With the research results, the scientists hope to learn how to assess developmental changes and gait abnormalities through children’s gait patterns.

More from NextShark: A Japanese company manufactures a trash can for freezing garbage to prevent bad smell

Featured Image via Minor note

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Your body has changed during the pandemic and that’s good