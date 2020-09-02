The supermarket chain CEU will expand its capacity to increase online orders

Turkey’s online supermarket H1 grew by 434% to reach TL1.8bln

Triggered by the COVID-19 epidemic and bringing in shelter orders from around the world, Turkey’s online market rose 434% in the first half of this year to reach TL1.8bln (4,244.90mln). These figures, which were shared in an article in the Turkish daily Tanya, citing data from the Ministry of Commerce, were removed by the country after authorities announced that local market customers who wanted e-commerce options during epidemics continued to shop online during the normalization process, as well as a number of restrictions to control the eruption. According to data from the Interbank Card Center (PKM), online food and grocery stores increased by 220% year-on-year in March, when the first COVID-19 case was reported in Turkey. Accordingly, local supermarket chains A101 and Şok launched mobile order applications a few months later, with which they deliver within three hours.

Source: dailysabah.com

UK M&S Okado Delivery: Turbulent start for Okado partnership with cancellation of customer orders

Okado’s partnership with M&S began a tumultuous first day, with customer orders being canceled after the retailer was “forced to apologize”. On Tuesday, Okado acknowledged that “small numbers” of customer orders had been canceled, while customers trying to place orders later in the week complained of a shortage of stock for milk and fresh vegetables.

Source: inews.co.uk

Three CEOs in three years: Where’s next to Little?

Little CEO Ignacio Pattern has announced his resignation, according to media reports. Butterney Little was the third CEO in 3 years, followed by Sven Seidel (2014-2017) and Jesper Hodger (2017-2019). Disagreements with Schwarz group leader Klaus Kehrik were widely cited as triggers for those exits. Sources close to the business say Patterni’s reasons are personal and may have been triggered by his desire to return to his own Italy. However, his resignation will have an impact on the broader panel, as Kert Chonovsky, who has been appointed Kehrik’s successor since March 2020, will now serve as interim Little CEO until a successor is announced.

Source: kantarretailiq.com

UK: Hunger for healthy foods persists after COVID-19

New research released by IGT reveals that there is still a significant appetite among consumers in the UK to switch to healthier and more sustainable diets as they continue to understand the impact of COVID-19. IGD’s new consumer research collects data from more than 1,000 UK consumers collected in July 2020, examining the impact of COVID-19 on approaches to healthy and sustainable diets. This research generates IGD Hunger for change report, Based on data released in March 2020 and collected in November 2019. Highlights include: More than half of consumers (57%) are already considering changing their diet or making changes to be healthier and more sustainable, up from 66% in 2019. It is a change in how healthy consumers feel about their food, and people feel that their foods are less healthy during the lockout than they were in 2019. In the wake of COVID-19, health is now a major impetus for consumers to improve their diet. Nearly two-thirds (63%) say health will be their primary driver in 2018, up from 58%. Perceived high cost is a major barrier to healthy and sustainable foods, with 38% of consumers considering it to be overpriced.

Source: igd.com

UK: A stop to the release of Jack discount lines

OneStop, a subsidiary of Tesco Facility, is set to launch a number of private label lines throughout its company-owned and owned shop estate from Jack Discount Design, which adds significant value layer to the OneStop range. It is understood that this introduction will include at least fifty jack branded lines, originally created in 2018 for Tesco’s exclusive jack discount design. Available early next week, these discount lines will be mainly in cold and frozen varieties, a value proposition for one-stop shoppers with large basket needs to help increase. While providing a clear point of difference against other neighborhood stores, these taxes provide price points that compete with discounts such as Aldi and Little.

Source: retailanalysis.igd.com

Japan: Walmart unit regulates distribution to CEU online shoppers

The Japanese supermarket chain CEU is expanding its ability to process online orders, launching an automated filling center early next year in line with Walmart’s digital strategy. The 50,000-square-foot site at Yokohama will triple the shipping capacity of an existing facility in Siba Prefecture, CEU chairman Lionel Deskley told Nike. The new center will reduce staff workload by 60%.

Source: asia.nikkei.com

Amazon’s Whole Foods opens its first delivery store in Brooklyn

Whole Foods Market, owned by Amazon.com Inc., opened its first delivery-only store in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, as e-commerce appears to be making the most of the corona virus-induced upsurge in online grocery shopping. Amazon said it has hired hundreds of employees to work in the new store, which will only be offered to customers in the Brooklyn area. Afraid to leave home during epidemics, people use their phones and computers to order bread, milk, vegetables and daily household essentials.

Source: reuters.com

T&T announces two new stores in western Canada

Asian grocery chain T&T supermarkets Calgary and Langley, BC. Is expanding its western Canada track by adding two new stores. These additions will increase the chain’s store network to 28 by mid-2021, with a track from Vancouver to Ottawa.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

US: JCP Penny proposes to sell the company into bankruptcy

J.C. Penny Co., Ltd., after a stalemate with other bidders, including landowners Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP. Proposes to sell its assets from insolvency to top lenders. Penny’s bankruptcy attorney, Joshua Zusberg, told a U.S. bankruptcy court in Corpus Christi, Texas, that “we have hit a deadlock” in negotiations with several outside auctioneers. Instead, the company will continue to sell bankruptcy to top lenders, including H / 2 Capital Partners LLC, which will hand over shares in exchange for their credit claims, Zusberg said.

Source: foxbusiness.com

US: Southeastern grocers sell 23 more two-low stores

Southeast grocery stores have sold an additional 23 bi-low stores as part of its brand decommissioning plan. These stores are sold to Alex Lee Inc. and B&T Foods. The stores will remain open as two-low stores until the end of the transaction, which is expected to take place during the stumble period from September to November 2020, which is pending regular completion requirements. Alex Lee plans to operate 15 stores under Cage’s Market IGA brand and five stores under the Lowes Foods brand.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Former CEO says Walmart has ‘secret sauce’ for lucrative online business

Former CEO Bill Simon told CNBC that Walmart’s soon-to-be-launched subscription service could lead to the company’s online business making a profit. Walmart, America’s largest grocery store, has previously announced that its membership program, Walmart +, will launch on September 15. The plan is a by-product of several subscription plans that the company has been playing with over the past decade and is inspired by each, said Simon, who has led the retail company since 2010.

Source: cnbc.com