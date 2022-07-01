The Taliban leader has told the world to stop interfering in Afghanistan’s affairs

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Taliban, called for a world shutdown on Friday, July 1.mixed upIn Afghan affairs, he believes the application of Islamic law is key to his country’s success.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has not been filmed or photographed in public since the Taliban took power in August and usually lives in seclusion in their spiritual center of Kandahar (in the south), spoke in Kabul before a gathering of religious figures invited by the regime. To consolidate its power. “They say to us, ‘Why don’t you do this, why don’t you do this? Why does the world interfere in our affairs? We do not accept the directions of anyone in the world. Let us bow down only to Allah Almighty.”He said in an hour-long speech broadcast on state radio. Michelle Bachelet, who visited Afghanistan briefly in March, specifically “strongly encouraged“To the Taliban”Engage with Muslim-majority countries with experience in promoting the rights of women and girls – guaranteed by international law“.

More than 3,000 clergy and tribal leaders have gathered in the capital since Thursday for the three-day Mahasabha. The first speeches mainly emphasized unity behind the regime. The press, which had no access to it, had been speculating for days about Hibatullah Akhundzada’s possible participation. Only his audio recordings, which have been made public since August, have not been verified by an independent source. Despite his discretion, the mullah, who is in his 70s and an expert on judicial and religious issues, wields an iron fist over the movement he led in 2016, according to analysts, and bears the title of “.Commander of the faithful“. He felt that the success of the regime rested on its ability to overcome its potential.Corruption, selfishness, tyranny, nationalism and nepotismAccording to him, the last two decades have been the characteristics of successive governments since the pre-Taliban period of power (1996-2001).

Women are excluded from society

To achieve this, “It is time to apply Sharia (Islamic Law).“, he assessed, and asked the ulama to lead the authority in this matter. “If we have Sharia, we will have security, freedom, Islamic system, everything we need“, he emphasized in a bored tone. The gathering, the largest since the Taliban came to power, comes a week after an earthquake struck the country’s southeast, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless. Women were not allowed to participate in the gathering. The Taliban considered their presence unnecessary because they were killed by male relatives. were represented.

A Taliban source told AFP earlier this week that participants would be allowed to criticize the regime and that women’s education would be a thorny issue in the movement itself. In late March, the Taliban closed girls’ high schools and colleges, hours after they reopened, as long as announced. According to several movement sources, this unexpected reversal was ordered by Hibatullah Akhundzada. He did not mention the matter in his speech, which mainly called on the faithful to respect Islamic principles.

“There can be no reconciliation between Islam and infidels.»

The Taliban have often returned to an ultra-strict interpretation of Islam, which marked their first authority, severely restricting women’s rights. They barred them from public employment, restricted their right to travel, and barred girls from attending secondary schools. Women are forced to cover their faces and wear a full veil even when going out in public. They banned non-religious music, the representation of human faces in advertisements, telecasting of films or serials featuring unscreened women, and asked men to wear traditional clothing and grow beards.

Hibatullah Akhundzada warned his listeners that non-Muslim countries would never accept a true Islamic state and therefore asked them to be prepared for many hardships. “There can be no reconciliation between Islam and the kafirs (infidels). This has never happened, not in the past, not now“, he judged. “You have to struggle, you have to endure hardships (…) The present world will not easily accept your implementation of the Islamic system, it will not allow you.“, he said. The meeting was surrounded by the Taliban with heavy security measures. But on Thursday, at Kabul Polytechnic University, two armed men managed to get close to the meeting place before shots were fired. They have returned to power after 20 years of guerrilla warfare against the elected government and foreign forces. After arriving, the fundamentalists promised to be more flexible this time, but they soon broke their promises.

