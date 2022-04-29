The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes on Friday, April 29, 2022

Well, today should be an interesting day, if not one that totally sends us into our heads for some serious self-reflection.

Why would Friday, April 29, 2022 be tough for the three zodiac signs and their zodiac signs?

Today’s Pluto objects are retrograde, which happen to increase their engines during New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus, on April 30. This set of transmissions is actually very promising, as this is a time for major changes in the way we think and process the world around us.

What makes it ‘difficult’ for the three zodiac signs is if we can’t handle the influx of this energy, as they are fast-paced and pioneering in terms of change.

There will be some mental uprooting, and for some it will mean an intensification of positive energy, while for others it may mean frustration at not being able to capture the atmosphere that everyone around us seems to enjoy.

Since Pluto’s retrograde will be in a triple with Mercury, we’ll feel motivated to do some heavy soul searching. This will not remain “mentally”; With Planet Communications at the forefront and center of this cosmic process, we will receive important news and messages.

We’re not talking about anything predictable, in fact, it’s just the opposite now: we’ll encounter new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new avenues of adventure.

What is that retro season It also requires us to make decisions on the spot; This is not the time to hold back on thinking about something.

This is the time to act fast, think faster, and be open to the possibility that risks will bring success. Not many people will be able to free their rigid nature of impulse forces, and these are the people who might not be riding the Pluto wave backwards as well as we’d like to.

Hence, Friday, April 29, 2022, is an approximate day in the zodiac for the three astrology zodiac signs – Virgo, Gemini and Aquarius.

1. Virgo

(23 August – 22 September)

What eats you during this downtime season is your tendency to bounce back and forth between emotions. Sometimes you are totally passionate about a topic and once you stick with it, you feel differently and like to change directions.

While none of this is particularly negative for you, your volatility will affect others and they may get annoyed with you for not being able to decide one way or the other.

You are someone who always goes with gut feelingIf you don’t, you will always regret it.

Thus, it is difficult to commit to one of your great, more sophisticated ideas during this transit. Basically, it looks like you’re taking too much time for someone else in your life to be able to handle it.

In other words, you will frustrate someone in your life; You might call it “taking my time” when they call it a waste of time. You do you, Virgo. All is well.

2. Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

Throughout your life, you have been a seeker of truth through various forms of spirituality. You swing between belief systems, while borrowing a little bit from here, a little bit from there. This has made you happy and relaxed; It also gives you a little idea of ​​what the control looks like.

during the Back PlutoYou may find that you swing a lot and your choices become extreme and unreasonable.

Your spirituality takes on stubborn tones; You want things to go your way, and if they aren’t, you’re ready to throw the baby in the bath water.

This astrological transit brings out your worst impatience. Things have to go your way or you will face a tantrum. However, this is the time for you to back up and think deeply about what you are doing with your life. If you can take a breath and be patient, things may work out for you.

3. Aquarius

(20 January – 18 February)

The last thing Pluto was here is that he spent time in Capricorn, and so I got a good taste of what that kind of retrograde brings; Autoreversal in cumulative doses. Once again, you’ll feel the need to step in to reveal the heart’s lost secrets.

Your desire to be alone will be noticeable and he will annoy those around you, because they want to know everything that is going on inside your head.

You will feel especially guarded During this transit you will not be ready to share your feelings.

This is good for you, but not so good with your loved ones, and they may dig into or overstep their bounds. If there’s anything that bothers you to this day, it’s that people don’t seem to care about their business when it comes to you and your thoughts. Stay polite, smile often, and let them know there’s nothing to worry about – you’re just in a self-reflective mood.

Ruby Miranda She has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes and Astrology since childhood.