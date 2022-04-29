April 29, 2022

The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes on Friday, April 29, 2022

Roxanne Bacchus April 29, 2022 4 min read

Well, today should be an interesting day, if not one that totally sends us into our heads for some serious self-reflection.

Why would Friday, April 29, 2022 be tough for the three zodiac signs and their zodiac signs?

Today’s Pluto objects are retrograde, which happen to increase their engines during New Moon Solar Eclipse in Taurus, on April 30. This set of transmissions is actually very promising, as this is a time for major changes in the way we think and process the world around us.

What makes it ‘difficult’ for the three zodiac signs is if we can’t handle the influx of this energy, as they are fast-paced and pioneering in terms of change.

There will be some mental uprooting, and for some it will mean an intensification of positive energy, while for others it may mean frustration at not being able to capture the atmosphere that everyone around us seems to enjoy.

Related: How does the ‘chaotic’ April 2022 solar eclipse in Taurus affect each of the signs throughout the year

Since Pluto’s retrograde will be in a triple with Mercury, we’ll feel motivated to do some heavy soul searching. This will not remain “mentally”; With Planet Communications at the forefront and center of this cosmic process, we will receive important news and messages.

We’re not talking about anything predictable, in fact, it’s just the opposite now: we’ll encounter new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new avenues of adventure.

