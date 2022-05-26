May 26, 2022

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Roxanne Bacchus May 26, 2022 5 min read

With more planets turning into Aries, waiting and hoping that things will improve or change is no longer an option.

This will be emphasized by the joining of the Moon to Mars in this fire sign Today, making it sound as if there is an urgency attached to your feelings.

The Moon always judges your feelings. When you’re in an Aries, you may get frustrated more easily, but it’s also hard to sit back and be patient.

There is a difference between patience and procrastination.

If there are moments when you don’t feel ready to take that step forward in your own life, you might tell yourself that you are being patient and waiting for the right moment. However, this belief can often be disguised as procrastination.

Aries energy corresponds to Saturn in Aquarius and Pluto in Capricorn today. This encourages you to realize that the only thing that procrastination allows is delaying your happiness and peace.

Venus is the planet of loveis also on Aries and will communicate with The moon pushes you to take steps To grab and claim everything you love.

