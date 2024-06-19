The time has changed for Wednesday’s Tennessee vs. FSU baseball game at the CWS

OMAHA, Neb. – Florida State baseball’s game at Tennessee in the College World Series will start later than scheduled on Wednesday due to impending inclement weather on Tuesday.

The Vols will face Florida State (49-16) at 3 PM ET on ESPN. The match was originally scheduled to take place at 2 p.m

Tuesday’s game between Florida and Kentucky was postponed from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning due to expected inclement weather, with the Tennessee game being delayed as a result. The Gators and Wildcats play an elimination game at 11 a.m. on the other side of the CWS line from Tennessee.

The Vols opened 2-0 in the College World Series for the first time in program history. Utah beat Florida State 12-11 on Friday and then lost to North Carolina 6-1 on Sunday. USF stayed in the bracket, beating Virginia 7-3 on Sunday and North Carolina 9-5 on Tuesday.

If UT wins on Wednesday, it will advance to the best-of-three championship series.

Texas A&M, which is 2-0 on the other side of the bracket, faces the winner of Florida and Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

