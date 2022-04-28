The trailer for Avatar 2 has been revealed at Cinema Con as the James Cameron sequel gets the official title

the first Avatar 2 The trailer has been shown – and the sequel is officially titled, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Producer John Landau took to the stage at Cinema Con for the premiere symbol picture 2 clips during a Disney board. Landau also announced that the original avatar will be re-released in cinemas starting September 23, and said that each of the four previously announced sequels will be shown as “stand-alone” films.

Director James Cameron, who was unable to set up the event, sent in a video message. The director said the movie was made for the big screen. “We wanted to push the boundaries of what theaters could do,” he told the audience.

The trailer – shown in 3D – featured a Pandora show, some very fast action shots, little dialogue, and of course plenty of Na’vi. The trailer will be shown in front of Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness In cinemas, it will be made available online only a week later.

Disney has also released an official synopsis. It reads: “More than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins telling the story of the Sully family (Jake and Neytiri and their children), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, and the battles they fight to stay on. alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

Landau previously told Total Film that each of the sequels “had to resolve themselves individually in a story that ends with a major emotional resolution”.

“When you look at them as a whole,” he said, “the connected story of all four films creates an even bigger epic saga.”

Discussing Avatar 2 specifically, the producer noted that the film’s strength comes from Cameron’s ability to write “universal themes greater than any one genre.”

“If you think about this,” he continued, “there’s really no topic more universal than family.” “The Sully family is at the center of every supplemental chain. What dynamics are parents going through to protect their families?”

The official title, Avatar: The Way of Water, should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the behind-the-scenes production of Avatar 2. Cameron’s staff — which includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, and Michelle Yeoh — filmed many parts underwater.

The story sees the Sully family’s ideal life disrupted when an RDA mining operation returns to Pandora, forcing Jake to take the family to “what is seen as a safe haven” in the reef.

“When you get to the reef, there’s a clan that we call the Mitkayna,” Landau told Total Film. “Sullys are no longer in the environment they know, the rainforest. They have become a fish out of water. They have become a fish out of water from a cultural point of view and from an ecological point of view.”

Avatar 2 hits cinemas December 16th.