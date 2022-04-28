April 28, 2022

The trailer for Avatar 2 has been revealed at Cinema Con as the James Cameron sequel gets the official title

Roxanne Bacchus April 28, 2022 3 min read

the first Avatar 2 The trailer has been shown – and the sequel is officially titled, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Producer John Landau took to the stage at Cinema Con for the premiere symbol picture 2 clips during a Disney board. Landau also announced that the original avatar will be re-released in cinemas starting September 23, and said that each of the four previously announced sequels will be shown as “stand-alone” films.

